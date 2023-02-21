One of the aspects that most impressed Alpine during the 2022 Formula 1 season was the ability to develop its single-seater, the A522 which was entrusted to Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon.

The Enstone team preferred to focus a lot on the new components to improve the car from race to race. Just think of the large amount of different funds brought from the end of spring until the beginning of autumn.

That strategy – net of reliability problems that would have helped the team to reach its objectives sooner if they had been less – allowed Alpine to reach the goal set at the start of the season: fourth place in the Constructors’ World Championship.

Winning strategy, therefore, does not change. This was announced by Matt Harman, technical director of Alpine, who revealed that even in 2023 the A523 presented a few days ago in London will be subject to numerous modifications thanks to a plan that has allowed the team directed by Otmar Szafnauer to remain at the within the economic stakes set by herself.

“We are well organized and prepared from this point of view. It’s about making good choices. We haven’t changed everything, but we have modified the areas of the single-seater that we think are more performing and that adapt well not only to the launch car, but also to the ability to develop it over the course of the season”.

“In fact, our car is within our budget spending forecasts. This means that we have the entire development budget at our disposal and therefore we will be aggressive just like we did last year.”

One of the points where Alpine has focused the most – rear suspension switched from pull-rod to push-rod scheme – is the front end. The nose, as well as the wing, is different from the A522. Harman explained why the driving group of engineers preferred to change the entire front so much.

“The matter of the front of the car, which we have retouched in a dramatic way, is very important. The shorter the nose, the more difficult it is to obtain homologation. And it is important to make sure that the way we connect the front wing to the nose offers the maximum opportunity for development”.

“Depending on the element you choose to connect can limit the development of the front wing. For this reason we have been quite aggressive and have allowed ourselves a wide modularity. You will probably see many different things on our front wings over the course of the season”.

Also this year it seems that Alpine may not have any particular problems with porpoising, as well as with bouncing. The data that the team has gathered from the virtual simulations, the gallery and the filming day held last week at Silverstone look very encouraging.

“For us, porpoising has never been an issue. We had a bit of it at the start of last season, but then we were able to sort it out pretty quickly. So we certainly didn’t need any rule changes to help us. But we managed to solve everything quickly and we also recovered the cargo lost due to the new regulations quite quickly”.

“The good thing for us is that we have a good correlation, we understand the car, both in CFD and in the tunnel and on the track. So we are confident and hopeful that porpoising is less of an effect for us than our rivals.”

“We did some simulations about it. And after the second day of testing we think we can be in a good position. But let’s not worry, let’s evaluate what to do in Bahrain. At the moment we are reasonably calm about our position both in terms of porpoising and in terms of bouncing”, concluded the Alpine technical director.