F1 | Hamilton’s wild drive brought victory, Bottas’ teammate had a miserable race

July 7, 2024
in World Europe
Lewis Hamilton won the British GP.

English The Silverstone GP ended Lewis Hamilton to victory. Mercedes’ Hamilton, 39, won by 1.465 seconds to take his first win of the season.

Max Verstappen was another and Lando Norris third.

Left from the pole position George Russell instead had to stop his race after 32 laps due to a technical fault.

Sauber’s Valtteri Bottas was 15th, which was a slight improvement from the qualifying position. Bottas’ teammate Zhou Guanyu was the last one to finish.

season despite Hamilton’s victory, has progressed strongly under Verstappen’s command. The Dutchman has won seven races and clearly leads the standings.

The F1 season moves to Hungary next.

