Formula 1 is historically a discipline in which eras of great domination have alternated. McLaren of the late 1980s and Ferrari of the early millennium are excellent examples of this, as are the alternation of Red Bull, Mercedes and Red Bull again over the last fifteen years. In the Red Bull Ring paddock, Lewis Hamilton, while acknowledging that he himself benefited from a period of great technical superiority, launched a proposal to reverse the trend.

Hamilton’s proposal

“Even before I arrived in Formula 1, there were periods of dominance which, for one reason or another, continue to exist”, reflects Hamilton in front of the journalists present at the Red Bull Ring. “I was really lucky to find me on the right side in one of these short periods, as Verstappen is now. However, in the direction we go, it will continue to be so. From my personal experience, when you have a hundred-odd points lead you don’t have to develop your car so much anymore, but you can start thinking about next year’s”.

“When in Mercedes we won the world championships, with development we could have stopped before anyone else”continues the English. “I also know of teams that weren’t competitive and therefore immediately focused on the following year’s car, like the Brawn GP, ​​and then jumped in front of everyone. In my opinion, this shouldn’t be possible, but it’s up to you to judge. I wish there were some big fights on the track in the next twenty years. We all want better racing.”

According to Hamilton, therefore, the problem lies in the possibility for the dominant teams to divert resources in advance to the following year’s project, consolidating their advantage. “Below the budget cap, it means that the money for the current car is invested in the future one”, comment in english. Hence the proposal to force a stop to updates late in the season, to give everyone the same resources for the next car: “If for example we had a deadline for updates, like August or October, nobody would leave early for the next year and it would be quite a race. Maybe this could help to have a tighter group. Maybe I’m wrong, but something has to change.”

pros and cons

Conversations about how to naturally improve balance in Formula 1 without resorting to Balance of Performance mechanisms are commonplace. Lewis Hamilton’s proposal, if implemented, would have positive and negative implications. On the one hand actually the early stop to updates it would flatten the allocation of resources between the current draw and the next, preventing the dominant team from accumulating further advantage. On the other hand, halting development mid-season could even prove counterproductive.

In an era where private track testing is prohibited, bringing updates to the car is one of the best opportunities to verify the goodness of the design choices and enhance the understanding of the development direction. In 2020 Red Bull developed the RB16 up to the last race, so much so that it triumphed in Abu Dhabi, managing to close the gap at the beginning of the year and then being able to launch the world challenge in 2021. Conversely, in 2022 Ferrari stopped development before the break summer to concentrate in advance on SF-23, whose performance is still below expectations. Recent history shows that focusing early on the next project isn’t necessarily the best choice, but it’s still hard to disagree with Hamilton’s call for discussions to make Formula 1 more balanced.