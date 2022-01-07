In the absolute silence in which F1 lives even after the Christmas holidays, some intriguing information filters through: do you know how many horsepower Lewis Hamilton’s super-engine had in the Brazilian GP? At Interlagos, unit 5 of the champion hepta could exploit something like 1,044 hp!

Mercedes took the eighth F1 Constructors’ World title and fought until the last lap of the Abu Dhabi GP for that drivers, subverting the strategy of the engines. In 2020 the Star had dominated the two championships using only three power units, without incurring the penalties that all the others had to take.

The engineers of Brixworth headed by Hywel Thomas in 2021 had to change their strategy, because in Mercedes they understood that they had miscalculated in the evaluation of the W12 entrusted to Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.

Mercedes W12, detail of the bottom with the “waves” that did not work Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The black arrow, in the plans drawn up by James Allison, should have been a car capable of dominating the scene also in the last championship, so much so that the team gave up the usual Silverstone shakedown to keep hidden what had to be an innovative fund with the “waves “In the trailing edge.

The solution, on the other hand, proved to be inefficient and the car had shown a lack of aerodynamic balance after the regulatory changes were introduced to reduce the load, especially in the rear, with the aim of safeguarding the Pirelli tires which were the same as those of the year before (and then, anyway, they have been changed).

Mercedes W12: the new aerodynamic package introduced at Silverstone in comparison with that of Austria Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Another error was added to the first error of assessment: Toto Wolff, just counting on an alleged superiority over Max Verstappen’s Red Bull RB16B, had planned with his technical staff that the development of the W12 would stop before the summer and the latest package of novelties would have been seen at the British GP at Silverstone. Then all efforts would be focused on this year’s ground-effect single-seater.

Red Bull immediately proved to be a dangerous challenger with the Dutch driver and it seemed clear that the world championship match was much more complicated than expected, especially since the drift of the championship was leading Verstappen to lead the standings, without Hamilton being able to counteract the superiority of Milton Keynes.

Detail of the Mercedes super-engine in the exhaust area Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Had the Mercedes gone into a cul de sac doing it all by itself? So it might seem, but a problem then turned into an asset: in the life of the M12 E Performance power unit there was a loss of power with an early “aging” that forced the Brixworth engineers to change the approach to avoid of the breaks.

It should come as no surprise, then, that Valtteri Bottas has come to use six thermal engines and Lewis Hamilton has stopped at five, collecting ten positions on the grid with the introduction of the fourth V6 and five for each subsequent unit.

Hywel Thomas, however, by shortening the life of the engines could afford to bring more powerful engines to the track. The most striking example was seen at the Brazilian GP, ​​when Lewis Hamilton in his W12 debuted the super-engine, the unit that would have had a half life of only four GPs compared to the eight for which it was was conceived at the beginning of the season.

The heat engine was identical to the previous ones in the homologated solutions, but has been revised in the replaceable parts: in the certainty of having the best power unit in the paddock, although Honda seemed at one point to have equalized the accounts of power with the new battery introduced at Spa-Francorchamps, the unit had been driven by very conservative mappings, while from a certain point of the season onwards they began to squeeze the available horses, re-establishing a supremacy over the Japanese unit, so much so as to force Max Verstappen to look for the maximum speeds with increasingly discharged wing configurations.

In truth, Christian Horner had also begun to complain about the flexibility of the Mercedes rear wing, capable of reducing aerodynamic drag with various solutions considered very borderline in Milton Keynes, even if the profiles passed the static tests required by the FIA.

The standard configuration Mercedes power unit was credited with 1,026 horsepower, while the Brazilian GP super-engine in qualifying delivered 18 horsepower more, i.e. 1,044 horsepower thanks to mapping that went far beyond. of the theoretical limits of reliability, but it has not broken.

Toto Wolff’s men played all and all on the power unit, to allow the sensational comeback to Hamilton who came to the last race on equal points with Verstappen after winning three GPs in a row.

Lewis lost the world championship to Yas Marina in the way that sparked violent controversy, but Mercedes took the Constructors’ title by squeezing the power unit like never before since the beginning of the hybrid era …