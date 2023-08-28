Lewis Hamilton’s weekend was full of ups and downs. After a Friday closed with great confidence in view of Saturday in which he had made no secret of aiming at least for the first two rows, qualifying took him only to a thirteenth position, thanks to a lack of confidence in the single-seater.

A comeback to sixth place followed in the race, but the seven-times world champion’s race could have had a better outcome if Mercedes hadn’t pushed to stay out despite the wet asphalt. The rain arrived soon after the lights went out, with the Stella riders among those staying longer on the slicks in the hope that the track would dry quickly. A decision that turned out to be wrong as the track conditions progressively worsened, so much so as to push the transition to the intermediate compound.

Hamilton’s comeback from the back of the grid to sixth place and his pace in both dry and wet conditions made him believe he could have challenged Verstappen in the lead with a better strategy: “In those conditions, if we had made the right choice , I had the pace to challenge the first two” Hamilton told Sky Sports F1.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, in the pits Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

“I think we could have challenged Max, if I’m being honest. Especially when we got dry, I think the pace wasn’t that far off. I’m not saying we would have beaten them, but I think we would have been close.”

Speaking separately to the press, including Motorsport.com, Hamilton said Sunday’s race was something of a redemption after getting his W14 wrong with his engineers on Friday night, which complicated Saturday considerably: “I feel today was a day of redemption, in the sense that yesterday [venerdì] it was terrible, today we managed to set up the car a little better and overtook a few people,” said Hamilton.

“I think I had the right pace today. I was on pace with Max in the race, we were just out of position. I started 13th, was last at one point, and managed to get up to sixth, so yes, I’m happy” .

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

While Hamilton managed to come back, Russell’s race was even more complicated, so much so that at one point the team switched to the hard tyre, well aware that it would need a chaotic race to get back into the points valid positions. Indeed, initially Russell’s side of the garage had also made the wrong decision early on, staying out on the softs even longer than Hamilton.

Russell said his team had “totally wrong” information about the weather, as he thought the rain at the start would not be persistent enough to warrant a stop at the intermediates. Furthermore, a late contact after the red flag led to a puncture which put him out of the game for good.