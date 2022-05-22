A very specific race plan, different from everyone else, in which the team and driver firmly believed so much that they bet for the first race stint, going against the choices made by the rest of the grid.

Lewis Hamilton started the Spanish GP on Medium tires, but after just 3 corners he came into contact with Kevin Magnussen’s Haas VF-22 for an overtaking attempt on the outside of the Danish driver.

Magnussen went off the track, on the escape route, while Hamilton was forced to complete almost a full lap with a punctured tire to return to the pits and mount another set of tires and continue the race.

Back on track with the Soft, Lewis radioed the team to retire to protect the engine, thinking he had no chance of recovery. After the no received from the team, the 7-time world champion had an amazing race, managing his tires as best he could until he climbed up to fourth place.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

An infernal pace in all his stints led him to even overtake the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz Jr. and hoist himself to the foot of the podium. Only a hydraulic leak in the last 3 laps of the race deprived him of a deserved fourth place.

The fifth final, however, gives a good idea of ​​the type of race that Hamilton did and is a clear answer to those who were already giving it on the avenue of sunset after some difficult races at the beginning of the season.

“It wasn’t a gamble to start with Medium tires. The fact is that I was hit after 3 corners … I think it was the right choice in terms of tires.” Hamilton said at the end of the race.

According to the race pace shown for all 66 laps, Hamilton even stated that without contact with Magnussen he would have had the opportunity to fight for the victory. Perhaps a too optimistic forecast, because the W13s are still far from Ferrari and Red Bull from a performance point of view, but the improvements made in Barcelona were evident and for all to see.

“We might have even been fighting for the win if that contact hadn’t happened because today I really had a great pace with the medium tires. These days are given to us to test ourselves …”, concluded Lewis.