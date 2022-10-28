Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton revealed in an interview in Austin to some media outlets, including Motorsport.com, that he intends to sign a new Formula 1 contract in the next two months. Hamilton’s current contract with Mercedes expires at the end of the 2023 season, but the driver has made it clear he wants to continue further, in search of a record eighth world title.

Asked Thursday in Mexico about how long he plans to stay in F1, Hamilton replied: “I’m not setting a limit, to be honest. I’m going to make a multi-year deal with my team. I don’t really know what the next few will bring. five years, I think we are still trying to work on it ”.

“There are a lot of great things going on, for example I just launched a film production company this week. But I feel great, both in the mind and in the body. I think there are other things to accomplish together. I just don’t know for how long. Hamilton joked that if former teammate and rival Fernando Alonso left F1, “maybe I would think twice, because then I would be the oldest driver!”.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13 Photo by: Erik Junius

At 37, Hamilton has shown little sign of slowing down in recent times, even in a difficult season that saw Mercedes struggle to battle Red Bull and Ferrari. Hamilton still has three races to go this year to avoid the first winless season of his F1 career, after breaking Michael Schumacher’s record of 15 seasons with a win in 2021.

It’s “hard to say” for Hamilton how much this year’s struggles with Mercedes have affected his motivation, but he made it clear that his passion and determination to change things remain as strong as ever. “Every year you have to ask yourself what you are willing to give, [a] give as much if not more than when you started, ”Hamilton said.

“Are you willing to devote all of your time to preparation, training, teamwork and results? If there is a time when I come in and I just take the longest step of my leg, that’s when, Firstly, I don’t belong in this place and I don’t deserve a position here, and that I should stop. I wonder if I’m capable of doing it and if I want to, and the answer is yes. Obviously we have a championship to catch up and I like it the mission and the challenge with my team “.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13 Photo by: Erik Junius

Hamilton and Mercedes worked hard over the course of the season to try to understand the problems they faced with the W13, particularly the propoising problem they faced earlier in the year. The team’s developments helped bring him closer to the top positions, allowing Hamilton to close in on victory last weekend in Austin, only to lose to Max Verstappen in the final stages.

Hamilton acknowledged the work done by all members of Mercedes this year, saying it was “great to see the journey that each of us has made individually” and collectively as a team. “We got together, we squared off, we got closer to each other, we were more open and, in a room really full of men, we showed our vulnerability more often,” he said. “It was a really interesting process and I am grateful to have been part of it. I can’t wait for the success to come back, to finally win and win the championship. All these difficult moments will be worth living.”