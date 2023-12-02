8 years of domination do not ensure the continuation of a path so virtuous that it seems unassailable, without limits, without boundaries of space and time. Mercedes understood this well, having made bold choices since the beginning of 2022, only to then realize that she was wrong but had no way to retrace her steps for a long series of reasons.

The lowest point of the last 2 years was perhaps reached in 2023, with the decision to broadly maintain the revolutionary concept introduced at the beginning of last year. This, for a large part of the first season of ground effect single-seaters, had given clear signals: it was not the right path to follow.

The victory with an attached one-two scored by Mercedes at the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix misled the Brackley engineers, and so the 2023 season also proved to be a failure not so much in the final result – second place in the Constructors’ World Championship just ahead of Ferrari – but in gap from Red Bull and the inability to win one of the 22 grand prix contested this season.

This photograph was taken and explained by Lewis Hamilton, a 7-time world champion who is eagerly awaiting the opportunity to make up for it after losing his eighth championship on the final lap of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in the way we all remember.

In Lewis’ snapshot it is clear how the team lost and never found its way to success again. A north star was missing, a man to refer to from a technical point of view. The return of James Allison in the role of Mercedes technical director seems to have rekindled the light and hope of a team that is still very strong, but which has evidently proven to be more fragile than he thought even just a few months ago.

“At the beginning of the year we didn’t have a North Star telling us how to move forward, how we needed to work to progress. I believe that now Mercedes has once again had a North Star, as hasn’t happened for a couple of years now. But not We’re still on a straight line.”

“There have been some things, decisions that have been made over the last 2 years, that have held us back and we haven’t been able to change things because of the budget cap and all these things.”

“If we look at Red Bull, they did an extraordinary job, but in Bahrain last year they had a bouncing problem and they managed to solve it in that week.”

“It’s like they were trying to build a wall. It was brick by brick: one brick, then one brick, then another. Just development, development, development. Maybe they added something that didn’t make it better. performance, but they were still building.”

Hamilton referred to the first season with the ground effect single-seaters, when the W13 found itself dealing with a lot of load which however produced porpoising and bouncing. This forced the team to lift the car off the ground, thus losing load and performance to reduce the bouncing on the straights, becoming almost unbearable for the drivers.

“We, however, had to break down that wall. Last year we had a lot of aerodynamics on the first car, but we were forced to remove a lot of downforce to try to add it again, but slowly. Every time we tried to add it, however, the situation It’s gotten worse. We haven’t gotten better for a long, long, long time.”

“So you can imagine how Red Bull is progressing. We’ve often been on a curve that’s been flat for too long and now it’s slowly going up, but they continue to improve.”

“I mean, the gap we have… We’re on very different trajectories. But I think the team has come to understand the car a lot better now. We’ve developed some great tools behind the scenes, so I’m naturally very confident,” concluded Lewis.