After making important progress in the last part of the troubled 2022 season, in view of the new year Mercedes hoped to be able to get closer to the top, while instead they found themselves even more adrift in the first rounds of this championship.

The Brackley team has chosen to keep faith with its construction philosophy, without abandoning the “zeropods” concept; a choice which, as explained on several occasions by the team members, has not given the expected results, prompting Mercedes to review the Immediately after the first (disappointing) appointments, Toto Wolff had called his engineers back, pushing for a change of concept with the stated goal of beating at least Ferrari and Aston Martin during this world championship.

To this has also been added an internal restructuring regarding personnel, with the exchange of positions between James Allison, returning to the technical direction of the team, and Mike Elliott, who will now have a wider role that will not necessarily be closely linked to the single-seater development.

A “return” that Lewis Hamilton welcomed with enthusiasm given the qualities of the British engineer, both human and professional, which will allow him to take a step forward: “James [Allison] he’s always been a part of the team, though clearly he’s been focused on other areas recently. I think the fact that he took a sort of step back to work side by side with the team is a strength for the team. He is a fantastic person, with great experience ”.

His teammate, George Russell, was also at the same length: “I think it’s excellent news for the team. First of all, Mike [Elliott] he’s probably one of the smartest engineers I’ve ever met in my life. But I believe that in any team, if we take football for example, there are 11 players on the pitch. You have to make sure you have the right players in the right positions to get the best team result.”

“I think Mike will be absolutely in his element in his new role. And James, who used to be here part-time on the F1 project, is now here pretty much full-time. For us, it’s just an addition and he, like technical director, he’s in his element. He understands people, he understands the sport. He’s a great leader. And I think that’s what you need in a role like that.

James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

For the appointment in Azerbaijan, the first innovations from Mercedes are expected, which should be part of a path that will lead the W14 to change its “skin” during the next Grands Prix: “I think it will be a package of updates, of course, but it will also be the beginning of a new path for us. Clearly the car will be the same, but that’s part of the journey to where we want to go. We won’t make gigantic progress, but we are working hard to go in the right direction.”

The Melbourne podium rekindled a flame of enthusiasm within the Brackley stable, a nice injection of confidence after a complex start. Although several factors have played a key role in the good performance shown by the W14 in Australia, Hamilton hopes to be able to continue on that path, confident that the work done behind the scenes in the break can lead Mercedes to fight again for the podium.

“We worked hard behind the scenes, the last race was very positive for us, we worked hard to get that result. It won’t be easy to repeat ourselves, Ferrari will be fast, Red Bull will be fast, I hope to be in the mix and to fight with them. Particularly with the expected format, it’s perhaps the most exciting weekend this year so far, let’s see what happens”.

Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The new format which provides for the addition of a qualifying session for the sprint will also make its debut over the weekend, effectively replacing the second free practice session on Saturday morning. A decision that the seven-times world champion also found in agreement, although this will add another level of difficulty to an already particularly complex weekend: “I’m in favour. It will be difficult for everyone, but we are all in the same boat. And on which track we will do it, where it is possible to overtake. It will be difficult to have just one qualifying session before going into qualifying, but that’s what we’re here for.”

Finally, with regard to the rumors that have appeared in recent weeks regarding a possible passage of Charles Leclerc to the court of Toto Wolff in the near future, Hamilton does not feel worried. On the contrary, the intention is to continue with the Star for a long time, at least until he feels able to contribute to the project: “No, not really”, said the Briton about whether the rumors could have an impact on its future.

“Maybe some riders talk to other Team Principals, but I like where I am, I love my team and I’m grateful for the journey we’ve done together and what we’re working on for the future. So, no impact,” added Hamilton.