Since the presentation of the new car, Mercedes have tried to keep expectations low in view of the 2023 season, aware that the climb up the mountain to the summit would have been complex. Although the goal is still to return to the top and fight steadily for the first places, both the drivers and Toto Wolff have repeatedly called for calm, placing faith in the fact that the car’s true potential can emerge over the long haul.

Whether the team has only played pre-tactical will only be discovered over the weekend, when the cars will take to the track for the first round of the season in Bahrain, but analyzes of the winter tests seem to have suggested that there is actually still work to be done to fight steadily against Red Bull, the favorites at the moment.

Mercedes’ current form doesn’t appear to have come as a surprise, according to Lewis Hamilton on his media day. Indeed, for the British driver it almost confirms the sensations that emerged after the first kilometers aboard the W14: “I knew from the first moment I drove the car where we were and what the challenges awaiting us would be”, explained the seven times world champion.

“The positive, very positive indeed, is that this year we don’t have any bouncing and I think last year the porpoising masked other problems with the car, making them difficult to understand, but now we don’t have them anymore and we can concentrate on performance “Added Hamilton, underlining how not having to deal with porpoising in the first few days of testing at least allowed the team to focus directly on performance.

Despite a difficult 2022 and a 2023 that still holds unknowns, the Stevenage driver still wanted to underline his confidence in the commitment made by the team, which is already working on updates that should arrive in the next few weeks: “I’m encouraged by the to see the concentration and courage of everyone in the team, who are focused on getting us back to the top.Clearly, we are not where we wanted to start the season, but this is still a team and group of people who have won several world titles. I believe in them.”

Lewis Hamilton on track during pre-season testing in Bahrain. Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Waiting for more long-term news, for this weekend Mercedes will have a new medium-load rear wing available, which should better adapt to the characteristics of the track, allowing for improved top speeds on sprints: “We have a wing that we will try, which we hope is more suited to this circuit. I don’t think this will change the world, but hopefully it will push us in the right direction.”

“As with the others, there was data to analyse, we certainly understood better where we need to intervene on the car, where they are and what the car’s weak points are. These won’t be resolved now. But the people who work in the factory are concentrating to get there as soon as possible”.