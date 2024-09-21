Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes’ Friday in Singapore didn’t start in the best way, with the Englishman not hiding the fact that he felt almost “lost” after struggling throughout Friday’s practice. The seven-time world champion only managed to get the 12th fastest time in FP1 and, despite improving to 11th place in the second practice session, he was not …Continue reading
