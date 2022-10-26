Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna, fourth stage of the 2022 World Championship. At the end of qualifying Lewis Hamilton finds himself fourteenth and misses the passage in Q3, like his teammate George Russell, however eleventh and four tenths faster. The sprint race does not change much, and the positions remain unchanged for both. On Sunday, however, Russell recovered up to fourth place, while Hamilton sadly concluded his race in thirteenth position. The Mercedes ‘baby’ climbs to fourth place in the provisional world championship standings, at 49 points, while Lewis remains at 28.

Those who have been waiting for the right moment for years sharpen their weapons and start shooting at the seven-time world champion: “It would have been wiser to retire”, “With Russell life is harder, other than Bottas”, and so on. Six months have passed since that April 24, and today the situation is very different. Since the world championship resumed, after the summer break, Hamilton has been faster than Russell in qualifying, and his performance in the race also confirmed a clear difference compared to his teammate. On his championship standings, which still sees him at -20 from Russell, there are many episodes, such as the blatantly wrong strategy from the Mercedes garage in Zandvoort and the accident with Alonso at the start of the Belgian Grand Prix.

As is often the case in Formula 1, some information surfaces after a few months, and the story of Mercedes’ 2022 start falls into this case. Only recently has it emerged that Hamilton in the first third of the season was a traveling laboratory, a tool available to engineers to try to get to grips with the W13 project. Some weekends Lewis himself wanted to try extreme setups (like at Imola), also going against logic in order not to resign himself to what the track said, that is, with the 2022 car Mercedes would not have been able to fight for the victory.

It took some time for the engineers and Lewis himself to take note of a difficult reality, a time during which Russell did a more ordinary job, managing to capitalize on more than one precious placement for the general classification. Since the Canadian Grand Prix Lewis and his engineers have decided to return to work in a more concrete way, by now it was clear that the W13 would not be worthy of the cars that preceded it at the Brackley headquarters, and they tried to bring home as possible. Five consecutive podiums have come for Hamilton, but above all he has constantly started to be faster than Russell.

As the season draws to a close, other details also emerge, as Toto Wolff wanted to reveal. “The growth of Lewis as a man in recent years has been incredible – said the Mercedes team principal – who knows how to drive divinely is known and also under the eyes of all, but what is least seen is his role within of the team. When things don’t go well, pilots tend to get depressed, but with Lewis that’s not the case. The more difficult the situation becomes, the more he is present with the team, he gathers the people around him, he is very far from the stereotype of the well-paid driver who, after a race, greets everything with a ‘see you next time’. And this season his approach has emerged a lot within the team ”.

“I can say that with Lewis it is no longer a question of what is foreseen or not in the contract – revealed Wolff – this is a driver who is now an integral part of the team, and like all the other team members he respects the collective input. , he makes himself available to use all his experience to lead the group. His is a fantastic development, as well as a beautiful one to see ”.

Russell has had a great season, but in recent months he has realized that having Hamilton as a teammate is not an affordable challenge as he appeared in the first races of 2022. Since Lewis has decided to resign himself to the whims of the W13, focusing on trying to getting the most out of what he has, the scenario has changed. Now George is suffering the most, even if Wolff himself has reduced his difficulties: “He is simply not happy with the car, on the whole he does not feel at ease. In Austin he started well, then when the wind picked up he didn’t have the confidence at the beginning of the weekend. But I have no doubt that he will go back to where he was at the beginning of the season ”.

For Russell, living with Hamilton represents a considerable obstacle in the short term, but at the same time it is a great opportunity. It is not just questions of telemetry to compare, but of attitude and leadership skills. There is no better school in the paddock, and George can be sure that the day the handover takes place he will undoubtedly be up to the task. However, Russell will have to wait a little longer, because the signs that Lewis evaluates to understand if the time has come to put an end to the most extraordinary career in the entire history of Formula 1, say that that day is still far away.