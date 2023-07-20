Ten years ago, right on the Hungaroring track, the story of the couple formed by Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes began. In fact, in 2013 on the Hungarian track came the first victory of the Englishman’s new adventure as bearer of the Brackley team, which was the progenitor of a long series of successes that began the following year with the beginning of the hybrid era.

A memory that in Lewis’s mind is now a bit overshadowed by the titles won later, but certainly at the time it represented a sort of liberation, given the constant criticisms received for a passage from Woking to Brackley that had not convinced most.

“I don’t remember that weekend, if I have to be honest. There have been so many. I wouldn’t say it was the most memorable. But I’m sure it was a relief, because everyone said it was a bad decision to choose that team [la Mercedes]. There were so many doubts about me, but I kept believing in my decision and putting everything on me, and so to come here at the end and win the first season has been really fantastic. From that moment I understood that we had a team capable of winning championships.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

However, after having recalled sweet moments, the focus passes on the present and a situation that convinces more in terms of ranking than performance. At the moment Mercedes is in second place in the constructors’ championship, but it is true that in this first part of the world championship there has been a fluctuating trend, with very few appointments in which it has been able to establish itself as Red Bull’s main rival.

A new package of updates arrived in Monaco which seemed to have given new life to the W14, especially in Spain, a track where the good characteristics of the single-seater were enhanced by those of the track. In Austria, however, there was a step backwards, while in England something more was expected, so much so that Mercedes itself had defined the British stage as the best opportunity to annoy those at the top of the standings.

According to Hamilton, the scenario that the house of the Star is experiencing is not made up of ups and downs, but of continuous improvement, albeit at a reduced pace compared to that of the opponents: “It seems to me that we have had ups and downs. I think we have slowly moved forward, but others have moved forward as well. Some have taken bigger steps than us. But the positive thing is that we are moving forward and we are working to take bigger steps.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W14 Photo by: Erik Junius

Among the reasons that allow us to look at the weekend with confidence is the fact that Hamilton has always shone on this track, where in fact he boasts numerous victories. The curious aspect is that at Silverstone Mercedes behaved better on the slow corners than on the fast stretches, almost the opposite of the previous Grands Prix, which is why there are some signs of hope. Furthermore, the W14 generally provides a good front end, which could prove to be a strong point at this track, as it was last year with Russell, who took pole position in cooler temperatures: “This was a strong circuit for me and I think last year was a strong circuit for us as Mercedes,” said Lewis.

“If you look at the last race, for some reason we were evenly matched in terms of time in the slow corners, with Max on his qualifying lap, or with George for example, and then lost in the high speed sections. So, given that these are low to medium speeds, I hope we will be closer, but I have heard that Red Bull may have an upgrade package this weekend as well. I’d love to see that, they seem to be continuously updating their cars.”