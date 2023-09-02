It is a Mercedes in search of itself that took to the track on the first day of free practice at Monza. George Russell finished in ninth place about eight tenths off the pace, while his teammate, Lewis Hamilton, is further back in seventeenth position.

If Russell has shown some more signs of confidence, suggesting that at the moment the W14 is able to do well on the harder compounds, an aspect that could come in very handy during the first two qualifying heats, on the other hand the seven-time The world didn’t seem quite as optimistic, indicating that even reaching Q3 could be extremely difficult.

During the second free practice session, Mercedes experimented in terms of configuration, so much so that in his own lap Hamilton had a gap from his teammate not only in the chicanes but also on the straights. To try to improve the situation, the Briton had asked for a set-up change but, given the limited time available and the different allocation planned for this weekend, Mercedes preferred to complete the planned program by postponing the changes until the night.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

“It was a Friday like any other this season. FP1 went well at the start, I was happy with the behavior of the car and the changes made. In the second session, however, the car behaved differently and was more difficult to drive. We need to see the data and figure out how to solve it overnight,” Hamilton explained.

Not having found the right feeling with the single-seater, the star standard bearer chose not to waste a set of soft tires already on Friday, preferring to keep it aside for Saturday: “I didn’t use the soft tire because the balance was not great, so I preferred to save the set for tomorrow and I will have two available, both new, while the others will have a new and a used one. The focus will be on understanding how we can best prepare and extract as much performance as possible, while also improving the balance. We will work on it tonight, with the hope that the car will improve”.

“I hope to get into the top ten! At this moment it would be good to enter Q3, but we’ll see how it goes. With the pace we have now, I don’t know how easy it will be to get into Q3. That’s why we have to work hard tonight and hopefully take a step forward,” added Hamilton.

More confidence was shown by George Russell, who remarked that he felt the W14 performed better on the harder compounds, while on the softer one the team was unable to hit the correct operating window, something Hamilton himself also remarked upon.

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“It was an interesting day, I think that with the medium and with the hard we are quite competitive, but when we put on the soft, we weren’t as fast as we expected, something probably has to do with the fact that we weren’t able to carry the eraser in the right window. I think the race will be difficult for everyone because with these very low rear wings there isn’t much slipstream, so there could be more focus on qualifying than at other weekends.”

The Englishman is convinced that, as on other occasions, even here in Monza the gaps will remain compact, with the details that could make the difference: “I think we are all close, as has happened on other occasions recently. McLaren, Ferrari, Aston and even Williams are in the mix, particularly on Saturdays. So we will also have to be perfect to access Q3, it will be a good battle. At the moment we seem more competitive on the hard and medium, less on the soft, we have to find something, if we succeed we can be on the second row, if we don’t succeed we can finish in ninth or tenth position”, added Russell.