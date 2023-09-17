Mercedes took a gamble in the Singapore Grand Prix, but it didn’t pay off. In a management race, which now seemed to be aimed at a single stop, the Brackley team brought both its cars back into the pits for a second pit stop when the race direction started a Virtual Safety Car a little less with 20 laps to go to remove Esteban Ocon’s Alpine, which was stopped along the track due to a breakdown.

At that point George Russell and Lewis Hamilton found themselves in fourth and fifth position, but with a set of new medium tyres, while in front of them the two Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, as well as the McLaren of Lando Norris who separated, all three were on rather worn hard tyres.

Moreover, Mercedes had kept a set of medium tires precisely to exploit a situation of this type and in the first laps after the stop it seemed like it could lead to a victory, because the two W14s began to lap over 2″ per lap faster than those in front of them and they took a single bite of Leclerc when they caught up with him.

The situation became more complicated when they arrived on the leading tandem, because Sainz had the intuition to keep Norris in the DRS area to prevent the pursuers from attacking. A situation that made Russell nervous, leading him to make a sensational mistake, crashing into the wall on the last lap and opening the door to a seventh podium on the Marina Bay circuit in Hamilton.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, battles with Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, ahead of Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

“First of all I want to congratulate Carlos and Lando, who did a great job and their strategy worked. We had set up the weekend differently, to make a different strategy with the tires in the race today. In my opinion it was a two-stop race, but you have to say that the others did a fantastic job today,” Hamilton said into David Coulthard’s microphone just before taking the podium.

The 7-time world champion also underlined that his race had immediately started to be uphill, with a long break at the first braking point which then forced him to give up the position to both Russell and Norris. But then he was lucky to be able to inherit the position from his teammate with a few corners to go.

“It was a shame about the mistake in the first corners, but I kept my head down and continued to push. Big bad luck for George too: we were pushing so hard to catch those in front of us that we overheated the tires and he wrong. However, it was a good weekend. It was a tough race, but today we just have to be happy with what we did”, he concluded.

