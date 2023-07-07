The Briton and his teammate George Russell followed a different program from that of the other teams on the first day of practice, avoiding using the soft tires in FP1.

However, after opting for the softer compound in the afternoon, neither driver made a big step forward in lap time, which has left them confused as to what is happening. Hamilton finished 15th in FP2, with Russell clearing him three places in 12th.

Speaking about his day, Hamilton said: “We’re struggling with the same thing most of the time. It’s a difficult car to drive.”

“No matter what we do with the set-up, it continues to be a difficult car to drive. Over a single lap I didn’t feel any improvement between the compounds, which shows that something is wrong. We are missing something.”

“In the long run there didn’t seem to be any problems, so that’s at least a positive.”

Hamilton said the pace of the long run was also unclear, as he sensed an increase in pace towards the end of his stint.

“I didn’t feel particularly good, to be honest. But it must have been worse for the others, because they weren’t as fast or potentially had more degradation.”

“The last part of the run I started to feel more consistent for some reason. It could have been the wind, the balance or just getting used to the balance.”

“This track is really about making compromises here and there. There’s such a thin edge on the balance and such a big window. You go from one extreme to the other, from braking to corner entry, mid-corner, coming out of every corner. So it’s a good battle.”

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

His partner Russell said there was no obvious explanation for what happened, adding that a more in-depth analysis will be needed ahead of the race.

“It definitely wasn’t our best Friday,” he said. “I think the conditions will be different tomorrow, but we have to try to understand more because the pace and FP1 seemed reasonably good with the medium tyre”.

“We thought we’d be in a good place if we’d used the soft. But in FP2 we weren’t anywhere. So, we just have to try to understand why.”

Hamilton said Mercedes’ performance was further tarnished by the fact that both he and Russell seemed poised to change set-ups and follow each other.

“George and I were talking and we didn’t know how to do it: we both thought we were going in each other’s set-up direction. We’ll try to work on it tonight and Mick will do some simulator work. Hopefully we can find something for tomorrow.”