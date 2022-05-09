He is a Lewis Hamilton who cannot hide the disappointment for the sixth place finish that he saw at the end of the Miami GP.

The seven-time world champion not only finished behind a Russell who once again made an extraordinary performance despite the means available, but was also the protagonist of a lively exchange of views with his pit wall on the occasion of the neutralization with the safety car. occurred in the final.

The team did not immediately call Lewis back to the pit lane to fit fresh tires and when the ideal moment passed they asked Hamilton what he wanted to do.

The dialogue, broadcast by the international director, left not only the spectators perplexed but also Hamilton himself, who compared the decision to leave the final decision to the driver to a gamble.

“When you are on the track you don’t have all the information, you don’t know where everyone is. So when you are given the responsibility of making a decision you feel like you are gambling and I don’t like that. I told them to make the decision. In any case we were unlucky ”.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

It was not only the duels between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, as well as those between Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez, that inflamed the Miami crowd in the finale. Even between the two Mercedes drivers there were moments of tension on the track and Hamilton wanted to give credit to the great work done by a teammate who is becoming more and more cumbersome.

“George did a great job in the first stint, he had the best tires at the start. With hindsight, I too could have started with the hard one, but he really did a great job to recover and finish in the points ”.

In addition to the disappointment for a wrong strategic choice during the safety car, Hamilton also appeared disappointed at the lack of progress made by the W13. According to the words of the seven-time world champion, the single-seater has not made progress compared to the first race of the season, but Hamilton has encouraged the team not to give up to try to find the key and make the car more competitive.

“Unfortunately we had the same speed we saw in the first race. Unfortunately we have not been able to improve in these 5 races, but I am confident that at some point we will succeed. We just have to keep working hard ”.

“Porpoising depends from track to track, from surface to surface. If we lift the car off the ground we suffer less ”.