Lewis Hamilton’s Spanish Grand Prix was a flurry of emotions for the seven-time world champion. The British driver, who started from sixth position on the grid behind the wheel of a Mercedes W13 equipped with the latest updates brought to the track by the team, saw his race immediately ruined due to a contact caused by Kevin Magnussen in turn 4.

In the crash, Hamilton suffered a puncture in the left front tire and after making the stop for the tire change he returned to the track in the penultimate position.

The international director has broadcast a radio team in which the Englishman asked his own wall if it was not the case to withdraw the car to preserve the engine, but Peter Bonnington’s answer was negative.

Hamilton thus went on to show an unexpected comeback that had seen him climb up to fourth place and then move back to fifth, behind Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari, when he was warned from the pits to raise his foot due to a problem with the power unit.

At the end of the race, the seven-time world champion explained that radio team that created a lot of controversy on social media: “It wasn’t about being defeatists. I was literally 30 seconds late ”.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, makes a pit stop Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Lewis then went on to highlight how his uncertainty arose from the fact that he did not want to risk a power unit to finish the race outside the points.

“I wondered if it made sense to use an engine to run in last position or in any case out of the top 15 and risk penalties later in the season”.

“I don’t know if reliability is an issue, but in the end today we had an alarm. I thought it would have been more appropriate to safeguard an engine, but I’m glad I didn’t and this shows that we must never give up ”.

Having finished fifth at the end of a really solid comeback gave Hamilton great confidence in the quality of the updates brought to the track by Mercedes. Brackley’s team seems to have found the correct way to eliminate the porpoising that has plagued Lewis and George Russell’s W13s since the beginning of the year.

“Everything has been difficult since the last race of last season. We had problems with the car, with the safety car, with everything. We weren’t very lucky, but we got back on the saddle and we never gave up ”.

“Having started the race in a positive way, then having that problem shortly after the start and recovering reminded me of some of the races I had in the old days. It was a fantastic feeling ”.