For the second weekend, Mercedes enters the fight for the top positions. This time, Lewis Hamilton’s W15 occupies one of the first three slots on the starting grid in Barcelona, ​​managing to place itself behind poleman Lando Norris and the less elusive Max Verstappen by just over three tenths.

A result that was unexpected in some respects, but which Hamilton celebrated as a sign of recovery after a difficult first part of the season for him, highlighting how much the team is working to improve and get back on top, weekend after weekend: “I am very happy and grateful for being here – comments the Briton – I am extremely happy to have arrived in the top three positions because it has been a very difficult year up to now”.

“There was great work by the whole team – he continues – and we are finally able to see these steps of improvement to try to get closer to the top”.

“I didn’t think I’d be fighting for pole position, but from race to race we’re getting closer to the others and I’m very happy about this”.

A result that gives the seven-time world champion hope to try to end his last year with the Brackley team on a positive note. A third half that silences – perhaps – the various rumors that emerged following the anonymous email released in recent days, with Lewis not missing the opportunity to highlight the team’s work and commitment.

“We have made enormous steps forward – he declares – and these steps forward are due to every person in the factory who is pushing at the design level and at the production level of new parts that we will have to bring to the next races as soon as possible. Little by little the car is becoming a racing car that can fight for victory. George also did an excellent job and we hope to be able to fight for the top positions tomorrow too.”