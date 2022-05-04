Lewis on the eve of the Miami GP took part in a charity event in favor of the disadvantaged children of the city of Florida: “Youth is everything, I like the idea of ​​bringing children closer to studies: sport unites people and has saved me ”

– Milan

A life of racing, racing for life: Lewis Hamilton, seven world titles in F1, revealed that Formula 1 saved his life. Hamilton, 37, came from humble beginnings in Stevenage, with his father Anthony also doing four jobs simultaneously to finance his son’s early years in auto racing. Since then the British driver, the only black on the grid, has become the most decorated driver in F1 history.

beneficial event – On the eve of the Miami GP of F1 history Hamilton teamed up with NFL star Tom Brady in a charity event at the Miami Beach Golf Club to raise funds for the city’s underprivileged children. “Youth is everything and I am passionate about the idea of ​​bringing children closer to science, technology, engineering and mathematics – said the Mercedes driver -. Sport unites people and has saved my life. I am happy that we are doing something. good “. See also The extraordinary career of Tomás Boy in Mexican soccer

excitement in miami – Hamilton is preparing for the first ever F1 GP in Miami, the first of two races in the United States this season, with Las Vegas joining the calendar in 2023. The race will take place in the Hard Rock Stadium parking area. Nfl’s Miami Dolphins, with many stars, including LeBron James, David Beckham, Ryan Reynolds and Renee Zellweger, who will attend the event. Hamilton commented on the wait: “I am so happy to be in Miami: this is the first time this sport has come here and the anticipation for this event has skyrocketed. Everyone is excited, but there is some nervous because there will be many people here and it’s a new circuit “.