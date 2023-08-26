After a Friday ended with great confidence, so much so that he didn’t hide his dream of being able to annoy Red Bull by aiming at least for a position in the first two rows, Lewis Hamilton failed to go beyond a disappointing thirteenth place in qualifying.

A result of both the traffic and a performance that, in reality, never arrived, with sensations that are very different from those experienced yesterday. The rain risked claiming many victims, with Charles Leclerc himself who, for example, avoided elimination in Q1 by less than a tenth due to the traffic encountered which had led him to abort the first flying lap. If the Monegasque then managed to access Q3, the run-up of the British from Mercedes ended in Q2 with a lot of bitterness.

“There was a lot of traffic today, but in general we were slow. Impeding with Tsunoda made no difference. It was like others, Tsunoda was a bit in the way, but he didn’t waste my time. Today I was just slow.

Hamilton is not sure that the weather conditions had such a decisive influence on the feeling with the car, also bringing attention to the fact that already at the end of FP2 the sensations weren’t exactly those found in FP1. However, at the end of Friday, Hamilton was still confident that with a few small changes he could find the same feeling of the morning, so much so that he had aimed high in view of qualifying: “I don’t know. Honestly, the car didn’t give me the same sensations after FP2, while in FP1 it behaved very well. And I haven’t had that feeling since. So I’m not sure what happened.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

During the night the team made some changes with the hope of being able to recover from that FP2 and direct the single-seater on the right path. However, as confirmed by Hamilton himself, those interventions did not give the desired results, while George Russell, who followed a different path, was able to take a step forward: “I struggled a lot with the balance. The car was very unstable, nervous, lacked grip,” added the seven-time world champion. Already from Q1, in fact, Hamilton had mentioned a lack of grip, both at the front and at the rear.

“We made some changes thinking they would go in the right direction, but they didn’t work. George went in another direction and it seems like it worked for him.”

Starting from thirteenth on the starting grid, the podium is now a distant goal, unlike his teammate, who hasn’t denied aiming for a top result in tomorrow’s race: “I’m probably too far away for a podium” .