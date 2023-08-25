If behind Ferrari it showed some more difficulties, in the fight for the role of second force Mercedes and McLaren undoubtedly performed well on the first day of action on the track at Zandvoort, with Lewis Hamilton showing confidence in view of qualifying, a scenario that hadn’t shown up in a while.

In fact, while aware that Red Bull remains a tough opponent to beat, the seven-time world champion underlined that the W14 seems to be in the running to stay in the top positions. Since the first free practice session, the feeling has been positive, which demonstrates a good preparation work in the factory before the arrival in Zandvoort, even if some modifications made between FP1 and FP2 did not give the desired results.

An important day, also because Mercedes showed up in Holland with various updates in the area of ​​the floor and the beam wing, with revised mirror supports to improve flow management.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

“Has it been a good day. I woke up this morning really happy to get in the car [dopo la pausa]. The first session went very well for us, the car had a good feeling from the start, so they did a great job at the factory. We made some changes between FP1 and FP2, but they didn’t work. Overall though, it was a good day. We have some work to do in the evening to understand if we can reverse the situation tomorrow. We are there, but not as fast as Red Bull and McLaren are also very fast,” said Hamilton.

It will be important to work to limit the details and try to understand how to manage the tires during the entire session, finding a balance in the three sectors: “I think we can improve a bit everywhere. McLaren was much quicker than us in the first sector. I think the tires got hot on the pace, but that’s a problem everyone has had. It’s about trying to get the most out of the tires and getting them into the right window at the start of the lap. Maybe you’re slow in the first sector and then faster in the last, you have to find the right balance”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

A crucial aspect, above all because the position on the starting grid on a narrow and narrow track like Zandvoort can really make the difference on the final result, so the hope is to conquer at least one place in the first two rows in qualifying: ” We hope to fight with them! [McLaren e Red Bull]. I think Red Bull is still a little bit faster, I don’t think it will be easy to beat them, but I think we’ll be close.”

“You have to qualify as far forward as possible, because overtaking is not easy here. We will try to do the best we can, it would be great to be able to qualify in the top three. A lot will depend on the work we do tonight,” added Hamilton.