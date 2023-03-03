The reality that Lewis Hamilton had to deal with today seems to be really harsh. It was clear from the tests that the Mercedes W14 was not born as the single-seater to beat, but hitting your head on the first day of practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix is ​​tough for a seven-time world champion who already comes from a 2022 to below expectations, having been his first F1 season without a win.

The long face at the ritual interviews said more than 1000 words about this Sakhir Friday: “We discovered that we are very far away. We understood it a little during the tests. But the gap is big. Yes, I’m doing everything possible But it is what it is. And so we just have to try and work on it,” Hamilton said.

When asked later whether it was the qualifying simulation or the race pace simulation that was particularly critical, he added: “Neither. Honestly, I think the situation is very similar. If you look at Red Bull’s long runs, I think that they are a second faster per lap. So we have a lot to work on.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Photo by: Erik Junius

What worries him is the fact that he believes he has already found the optimal set-up, or nearly so, for the W14, so at the moment he doesn’t see a solution to radically improve the situation in the short term.

“I think I’ve found the best set-up possible for the moment, so we’ll continue to tweak small details here and there, but it’s not stuff that can buy us a second. However tonight we’ll work head-on and analyze the data to try and make progress tomorrow We have to understand if there is a way to find some performance”.

With regard to race pace, he thinks he’s not too far from Ferrari, even if he believes that Mercedes’ situation could be even worse than last season.

“I thought Ferrari were second. But I think on the long run we are quite close to them. It seems Aston are second and we are somewhere between third and fourth. So we are more or less where we were last year, maybe a a little further back. This is not the position the team would like to be in or deserve to be in, but we are on the wrong track, so we have to work to get back on the right track,” he concluded.