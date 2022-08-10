After Sebastian Vettel announced that he will retire from Formula 1 at the end of 2022, next season there will be only Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso to hold up the banner of the older generation.

Hamilton, whose contract with Mercedes will expire at the end of 2023, has repeatedly stated that he has no plans to retire at the end of next season, as he believes he still has a lot to accomplish both on and off the track, despite his now 37 years. .

While Hamilton is focused on the fight for the title with Mercedes, on the other hand he continues to commit himself to inclusion in Formula 1 through the charity foundation Mission 44, for which he believes he still has several reasons for stopping the retirement.

“I think it reminds me that I’m in that part of my career where the people I grew up with and raced with for a long time will start quitting,” Hamilton said after the announcement of Vettel’s retirement in Hungary.

“Before realizing it, Fernando will no longer be here. Besides, who was there after? I’ll be the oldest, I think! But no, it doesn’t make me think about retiring.”

“I’m thinking about how to improve this car. I’m thinking about what steps I need to take to get the team back to winning, what is the way forward to win another world championship.”

“What are the steps we need to take to get everyone aligned in this sport and do more to really start reflecting the work we’re trying to do in terms of diversity. I’m thinking about all of these things.”

“When I talk about fuel left in the tank, I’m still fighting for these things and I feel I still have a lot to do.”

However, Hamilton believes he will not continue racing in F1 when he has lost the motivation to continue, but he does not expect that moment to come anytime soon.

“If I stop, I’ll still have gas in the tank,” he said. “I don’t think I’ll stop when I’m completely exhausted and have nothing left to give. But I hope this happens in a little while.”

Hamilton also acknowledged Vettel for his activism work in emphasizing environmental issues and humanitarian efforts while in F1 and hopes the championship can continue what the German driver started.

“The work I’ve been trying to do, what Seb has been trying to do here: really ignite the conversation, to leave a better sport than it was when we found it,” said Hamilton.

“And I think Seb has played an important role in that, but there is still a lot of work to be done, and I don’t know if Seb intends to work any more, to continue working with Formula 1 or not. I doubt he will return to to be a commentator, but you can never say never “.