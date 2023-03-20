The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix ended with a fifth place for Lewis Hamilton, at the end of a weekend that did not see the Englishman shine in absolute terms of performance. However, despite the car confidence issues already highlighted in qualifying, the seven-times world champion still managed to bring home ten points, finishing ahead of the two Ferraris.

During the race, Hamilton also had to deal with Max Verstappen, who from fifteenth place was then able to recover to second position. A start to the season, the one by Red Bull, which impressed the English champion, who did not fail to underline that in his years in F1 he has never seen a more dominant car than the current RB19.

“I have never seen such a fast car. I think when we were fast, we weren’t that fast. I believe that [la RB19] is the fastest car I’ve ever seen, especially compared to the others”, explained Hamilton at the end of the race, referring to the period in which at the beginning of the hybrid era Mercedes dominated without leaving crumbs to their opponents.

A domain that is sometimes kept under control, because over the years the Star team managers have repeatedly admitted that they had hidden the true potential to avoid a regulatory change.

What surprised Hamilton was not only the difference in pace, considering that in free air the Dutchman was able to lap a second faster than all the others, but also the speed on the straights shown by the RB19, which in Jeddah in qualifying is proven to be among the highest on the entire grid.

“I don’t know how or why, but [Verstappen] he passed me with remarkable speed. I didn’t even bother blocking because the speed difference was huge.”

Regardless of Red Bull’s dominance, the Englishman was nonetheless satisfied with having managed to finish ahead of the two Ferraris. At the start, the Mercedes standard bearer was the only one of the drivers in the front rows to start on the hard tyre, immediately highlighting understeer problems accentuated by the low grip offered by the harder compound in the initial stages and by the high fuel load .

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Difficulties that were added to a not perfect set-up, which already on the flying lap had shown that it hadn’t given the desired results in terms of stability, accentuated by a lack of downforce which in the fast corners took away the confidence necessary to push like would have wanted.

“Today we got some great points as a team. George’s third place is fantastic and I was able to move from seventh to fifth which is the most important thing. If I had qualified better, maybe I could have gotten a better result, but we still got some points.”

“My set-up this weekend was the biggest problem I faced. I got it wrong in qualifying and it wasn’t good in the race either, so I struggled today”, said the Stella rider at the end of the race .

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

The entry of the Safety Car changed plans, prompting Mercedes to take advantage of the opportunity by anticipating the pit stop to mount a set of medium tires with which to go all the way to the end. A choice that paid off in the end, because the yellow band compound showed a certain consistency, without showing too much degradation, a factor that allowed him to keep the two Ferraris behind him, one of which he passed on the restart precisely by exploiting the greater grip offered from average.

“We were trying to go long on the hard tyre, but the Safety Car came out and I had to pit. We managed to make the average work, but the second stint was long. But, we haven’t had the same degradation as Bahrain. We were much closer and it’s great to be in the top five, ahead of the Ferraris. There’s a lot of work to do, but there are positives to take from this weekend.”