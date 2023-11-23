Speaking in an interview with the British newspaper Daily Mail on the eve of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Christian Horner said that Hamilton’s management had explored the possibility of finding an agreement with Red Bull for 2024, so before finding the agreement regarding the renewal with Mercedes.

The Team Principal of the Milton Keynes team said that there have been several approaches over the last few years, the latest of which was at the beginning of the season to understand if there could be an interest in forming a high-level pairing with the seven-time world champion and Max Verstappen.

However, speaking at a press conference on the eve of the final round of the world championship, Hamilton rejected Horner’s version of events, instead claiming that it was the Red Bull Team Principal who contacted him first: “No, I didn’t approach them I… Christian texted me. I checked with everyone in my management and no one spoke to them [Red Bull]. But they tried to contact us.”

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG

Hamilton claimed that Horner tried to contact him on his old phone number and that he only saw the message later, when several months had passed: “I took my old phone, which I found at home, with the my old number. I turned it on and obviously I received hundreds of messages and I realized that there was one from Christian asking me to meet up and have a chat at the end of the season. I replied to him on my new phone. It’s It was after a weekend. I found the message quite late. It was from the beginning of the year. So, it was as if months had passed,” explained the Mercedes driver.

Hamilton added that Horner was unclear as to why the two should meet, but responded to the message to congratulate Red Bull on a largely dominated 2023, adding that the hope was to see a competitive Mercedes in 2024 for challenge the reigning world champion team. In fact, after a disappointing 2022, the Brackley team started the current season with a rather significant gap from Red Bull, also thanks to an aerodynamic concept that proved ineffective. Over the course of the year, Hamilton has repeatedly explained the weak points of the W14, adding that he can’t wait to conclude the season to concentrate his efforts on the W15, a car that should be closer to his preferences following the indications suggested in the arc of the world championship.

At the end of August, Hamilton signed a new two-year contract extension to remain with the team with which he has won eight constructors’ championships since his arrival in 2013. However, although both parties had stressed that it would be a deal to be concluded in In a short time, negotiations went on for weeks. “I told Toto [di voler rispondere a Horner], especially when the news came out. Also, I wanted my team to know because people think these things and it’s never a positive thing.”

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG

Hamilton said any driver right now would love to drive Red Bull, calling the RB19 the most dominant car of all time. However, at the same time he believes that the greatest satisfaction is that of driving Mercedes to bring it back to the top of the category, especially after two disappointing years like 2022 and 2023, in which the Mercedes cars did not prove capable of competing the championship.

Clearly, as in any situation of this kind, there were also divergent opinions on the relationship that would be established between the two pilots. Horner stated that Hamilton’s arrival in the team would never have worked anyway, given his fractured relationship with Verstappen after the 2021 world championship but, according to the seven-time world champion, the scenarios are totally different: “I would be more than happy to race against Max in the same car. That would be fantastic. I don’t think he wants me to be his teammate,” Hamilton explained.

“Red Bull has done an incredible job and it’s an incredible team, any driver would want to drive for such an important group of people, but I think going from a non-winning car to a winning car, from my point of view, is not that my dream. The dream is always to start from where we are and get to win, and that’s why I stayed in Mercedes”, added the Briton, before adding that it would actually be intriguing to race with the car most competitive on the grid, but also from a heritage point of view towards this sport, it would be better to return to the top with Mercedes.

Hamilton then also evaluated some significant moments of this season, underlining how the Star is on the right direction in view of next year: “There were some important moments, like the pole position in Budapest, I didn’t think it was possible when I tested for the the car for the first time. The updates we brought to Austin, with a few more laps we would have been fighting for the win. Slowly we are bringing the car into a more competitive window, with the car becoming more comfortable to drive. But obviously it’s not a “It’s a winning car and it’s something we need to change for next year, so that when we start the new season it’s not a replica of this year’s car. But I’m sure that won’t be the case.”