The British GP Of F1 is preparing to experience the 73rd edition of its history. It is the only race that is always present on the calendar: a detail that makes this appointment particularly special. Three tracks hosted the Circus: Silverstonethe most popular, Aintree And Brands Hatch. On the other hand, there are seven who have won this Grand Prix more than twice. Impregnable Lewis Hamilton, the most successful. However, there are surprises among other F1 champions such as Alain Prost, Nigel Mansell And Michael Schumacher.