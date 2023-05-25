The seven-times world champion has been at the center of speculation this week that Ferrari are set to make an offer to bring him to Maranello in 2024 as a potential mate for Charles Leclerc.

On Thursday, however, Ferrari clarified that it had not had any discussion on the matter, and Hamilton also threw water on the fire on the rumors that he would be about to change his shirt.

Hamilton has said the rumors are nothing more than speculation, explaining he is pleased with the progress his management is making with Mercedes on a new deal.

“I think of course, when you’re negotiating a contract, there’s always going to be speculation,” he said. “I think in the end, unless you hear certain things from me, that’s about it.”

Hamilton hopes the new deal with Mercedes can be finalized in the coming weeks and welcomes the fact that, for the first time in his career, he does not have to handle negotiations with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff himself.

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG, with Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

“My team is working closely with Toto,” he said. “We’re almost at the end of having a contract ready. I have a team that focuses on that, so I can just do my job. It’s a much better position than I was in before, because I remember I used to lead the negotiations from alone, and it was very stressful. Now I don’t have to do it anymore.”

Although Mercedes may face a more difficult challenge in convincing Hamilton to stay due to his current lack of competitiveness, the British driver said his perception of the team’s strength remained unchanged.

When asked if the speed of the car had an influence on his talks, he replied: “I don’t think it does, because we are still a team that can win the championship.”

“It’s just that we’ve had the wrong car. There have been some decisions made in the last couple of years that haven’t been optimal, and we’re trying to fix them.”

“This weekend we have a new update, the team has worked very hard to bring it, and already after Bahrain we have decided that we will.”

“I was a bit sad when the last race was cancelled, as I was really looking forward to trying out this new package. So, even if this isn’t the best track to really understand its potential, we hope to be able to experience it better next time. next week”.

“But like I said, my team is talking and discussing with the (Mercedes) team and we’re almost there.”

When asked directly whether Ferrari had contacted him or his representatives for an offer, Hamilton replied: “No”.