The Hungaroring is almost a sort of second home track for Lewis Hamilton, who has often demonstrated on the Hungarian track that he knows how to make a difference by collecting numerous successes. Until this appointment, only one driver had been able to break Red Bull’s hegemony in qualifying, that Charles Leclerc who in Baku had managed to snatch pole from the hands of the Milton Keynes team.

Another name is added to this short list today, that of the seven-time world champion, capable of beating Max Verstappen by just three thousandths in a challenge that was only resolved in the last attempt. Only time will tell if this will be the case over the long haul but, for now, the Mercedes standard-bearer is enjoying the moment, with a clear enthusiasm also felt on the team radio at the end of qualifying: “I lost my voice from how much I yelled in the car!”, the Englishman joked in interviews.

On the same track where last season George Russell managed to place the W13 in front of everyone on the flying lap, this year too Mercedes manages to impose itself by repeating history. A result that Hamilton had been waiting for for some time, for over a year and a half, now seen as a sort of liberation: “It has been a very complex year and a half. It’s fantastic, thanks to all the team because they worked so hard and to be able to get pole here is like the first time. And thanks also go to the public, every year is fantastic”.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Through ups and downs, the W14 has proven to have its peaks. The Hungaroring has particular characteristics, so it’s true that the traction phase can make the difference, especially with very high temperatures in race mode, but in the same way we mustn’t forget that it’s a very flowing track, full of successive bends, where having a good front end can help make the difference. Overall, today the Brackley car showed a good balance, an aspect that allowed the Englishman to find that extra bit of confidence to attack pole in the last attempt.

“It was an unexpected pole, but in the last run I gave everything. It was a big challenge for every person in the team, on a road full of ups and downs, like in the red mountains, but we never lost faith. We stuck together, focused on putting the car in the right direction. Today we lost time in turns 4 and 11 compared to the rivals, but in the end I gave everything hoping that the car would stay on track. It was difficult and will continue to be difficult in the future, but I think it shows that we are on the right direction. We have to keep pushing,” added the seven-time world champion.

Among the novelties of the weekend there is undoubtedly the new format, which meant that in qualifying the drivers were forced to use all three compounds available. This made it even more crucial to be able to find a good balance on all the compounds, an aspect that other teams paid for with elimination in Q2: “There was certainly a big difference in terms of balance, but in general I felt at ease on all the compounds. In the end the soft tire looked great. It’s interesting how the tire needs to be prepared and today we found a good balance, so congratulations go to the team who did a great job.”

Poleman Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“I think tomorrow we will try to give everything. It will be difficult to beat our rivals. Lando did a great job, it’s also good to see McLaren back on top, while we know Max, we know he’s always there.”

Yesterday, Hamilton had also expressed a rather critical point of view on the new format, emphasizing above all how the limitations in terms of sets available had meant that the drivers were forced to complete fewer laps to conserve the sets of tires in view of qualifying and the race. An argument reiterated today as well: “I would not say that it is a criticism, but only a point of view. I think all these great people show up on Fridays and want to see the cars racing and we have less tires than normal, but wet tires. There are a lot of wet tires that get thrown away on the weekend. That’s why we need to figure out how to improve the situation rather than detract from the show for the fans.”