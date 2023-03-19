Eighth place and a lot of disappointment. Lewis Hamilton’s Saudi Saturday reserved very little satisfaction for the seven-time world champion, who was almost a second off the lead by a good four tenths from his teammate.

In addition to what the classification tells us, what left us even more surprised was that feeling of resignation shown by the Mercedes standard bearer at the end of qualifying, like that of a driver who, no matter how hard he tries, is unable to extract from the car what he would like .

Sensations very different from those of last season, when the W13 represented a totally new project and the hopes of being able to reverse the situation were still alive. The current concept of the W14 has not convinced and the wait is for the new course, for those updates that should allow you to start getting back on top.

“I think the car is where it is. George [Russell] He’s done a great job and I’m happy he’s on the second row. So the car undoubtedly has a good level of performance. I just don’t feel connected to this car.”

“No matter what I do, no matter what I change, I can’t trust. I can’t get to grips with the car and I’m in a bit of difficulty”, said the seven-time world champion at the end of qualifying.

Thanks to the penalty remedied by Charles Leclerc for replacing the ECU, the Englishman will recover one box, starting the week in position. In the same way, teammate George Russell will also advance, who has chosen a slightly different set-up.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“It’s a little different, yes [riferendosi al set-up]. And there’s just one thing in particular that I’ve done differently, but maybe it’ll be good for tomorrow. Let’s hope that’s the case,” explained Hamilton, who struggled especially in the high-speed corners of the first sector, where confidence in the car is an essential element.

Difficulties that exactly retrace those of 2022, when with the W13 he struggled to extract the potential from the car, suffering a bitter elimination in Q1.

Even in one of the most disappointing days of recent times, Hamilton has nonetheless underlined his intention to stay with this team for a long time and continue to do his utmost to bring it back to the top positions he was used to before the regulation change.

Read also:

“I love this team, I am very grateful to everyone who has been part of my journey with this team. I don’t plan on going anywhere else, and I don’t see myself giving up [alla sfida]I don’t feel like a loser. But I wouldn’t say that he is giving me much [al momento]”.

“I’m trying to be patient and work with the team to achieve a good result. And that’s all I can say right now. I’m not going anywhere else,” added the Englishman.