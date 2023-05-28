On the eve of the Monaco Grand Prix, Mercedes presented its first major package of the year, which should lay the foundations for the future and indicate whether the new development path chosen by the Star technicians is the correct one.

Since the first free practice sessions, Lewis Hamilton has tried to underline and praise the efforts of the team in the decision to set out on this new path, adding that, although the Monaco track is not representative for understanding the goodness of the new features, he has felt the positive effects obtained thanks to this new package.

At the end of qualifying, a sixth place was also achieved behind the Alpine, which in any case shouldn’t be seen as a totally negative, because the French team actually performed well throughout the weekend, especially in that sector where, however, Mercedes showed some more difficulties.

The W14 performed well especially in the first split, exactly like on Friday, while it struggled more in the central section: “First of all, the team has done an excellent job in bringing these updates: they were immediately felt, especially for the front of the car . Our central sector was where we lost all weekend, so I made a change in qualifying, which made the last sector more difficult for us.”

“My heart was in my throat on the last lap because there could have been a yellow flag, red flag, who knows, but we made it and I’m thankful for the lap we did.”

Hamilton has revealed that he made a set-up change despite the team’s initial objections. Changes that according to the Englishman have worked, especially in view of the race, even if clearly overtaking won’t be easy: “Yes, we had tried something during the weekend and there was some uncertainty. We backtracked halfway in the other car, but I went all the way in mine. I said, “We should take it off,” and they were like, “No, no, we have to keep it, we have to keep it.” I was sure of that and said, “If I’m wrong, I’ll put my hands up.” In the end, I think it went well but probably for a single lap it was a bit worse, but for the race I think it will be better”.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

The fifth final position also came thanks to the misadventures of the other drivers, in particular the penalty remedied by Charles Leclerc in Q3 and Sergio Perez’s mistake in Q1, which will force the Mexican to start from the back. An aspect that Lewis has not denied, on the contrary, he has welcomed, also because at the moment he is aware that Mercedes does not yet have the pace to be able to constantly beat their rivals.

“I take all I can take. If you think about it, we have to rely on others at the moment. So when Checo hit the wall, it’s like saying, “Thank you”! Ocon came out of nowhere and put in a great lap.”

“I was really hoping Fernando would have pole at the end, I saw that and thought it would be great for him. But Red Bull was too fast. But Aston are now almost on par with Red Bull and this is phenomenal work, so I’m really happy for Aston and hope we’ll be there soon,” added Hamilton.