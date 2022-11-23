The girl, a fan of the seven-time world champion, died at the age of five. She had met Lewis this year in Barcelona and the pilot had dedicated the results of 2022 to her. The destroyed pilot: “Life is not fair”

For Lewis Hamilton, 2022 is a real annus horribilis. Mercedes’ difficulties prevented him from taking at least one victory in F1: he had never done so in his career. As if that weren’t enough, here’s a second blow to the morale of the seven-time world champion: the disappearance of Isla, a little fan to whom the Briton had a strong bond at the beginning of the season. A blow that left Hamilton “devastated,” as he revealed through his Instagram stories of him.

Lewis and Isla, five years old, had met with a video call, while the driver was engaged in Barcelona, ​​in the Spanish stage of the F1 season. A meeting wanted by the little girl's family after the terrible diagnosis of terminal illness. The dream was to meet Hamilton and on that occasion the champion hadn't hidden his emotion: "On the track I struggled to concentrate: I met a beautiful little girl Isla. She is filled with light, her smile alone brought more happiness than I can express in words."

PROMISES — The meeting had left its mark on Hamilton to the point of prompting him to invite his young fan to Silverstone, to his home GP to get to know her personally. Furthermore, Lewis had made her a promise in view of the race in Spain: “I will give everything and I will dedicate this season’s results to you”. Her word kept on track, with fifth place taken after a prodigious comeback in Barcelona. Even better in Great Britain: third behind Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez.

Isla's contagious smile faded a few days ago. Lewis released the news via Instagram: "I am devastated at this announcement. It was exciting to meet this little girl and her family at Silverstone ". A concept reaffirmed with a second very touching story: "This beautiful little spirit has brought so much love into my life. His hugs and support from him meant the world to me. I can't believe she's gone and I won't be able to hug her again. Life isn't fair."