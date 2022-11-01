Lewis Hamilton does not leave. Indeed, he wants to double. The current contract of the 7-time world champion that binds him to Mercedes is valid until the end of next season, but he already thinks he wants to extend it: his stay in the world champion circus should still have a long life.

To a group of news outlets, including Motorsport.com, Hamilton said: “We will make another deal. We will sit down and discuss the next 2 months, I would say.”

On the weekend of the Mexican Grand Prix, the third to last round of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship, the important words of Toto Wolff also arrived. The Mercedes team principal stressed that the team is not looking for anyone else and that Lewis’ current seat is still 100% his.

However, the Austrian manager also felt that there was no rush to fix things immediately and that it would be easier to fix things, including the wider responsibilities for the driver that go beyond just driving, once the season is over. .

“We haven’t even started talking to Lewis yet,” admitted Wolff. “We absolutely want to finish the season and then find some time, some quiet during the winter, as we did last time, and start negotiating during the winter break.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

“Now Lewis is much more than a driver for us. Even if we are not talking about a late career boy, it is also important to talk about his role as Mercedes ambassador and the many sponsors we have. But also about the impact he can have. on our audience “.

It is an established fact that Hamilton has always raced with a Mercedes engine throughout his Formula 1 career. Since 2007 – his debut year with McLaren – reaching 2022 he has had endothermic and hybrid “hearts” made by Mercedes. Moreover, he has no desire to change constructor. On this basis, the agreement between the parties should be a formality.

“My goal is to keep racing with Mercedes. I’ve been with Mercedes since I was 13. It really is my family. Mercedes-Benz is my family. They have been close to me through thick and thin, they have been close to me. They were close when I got kicked out of school, they stayed with me throughout everything that happened in 2020, they stayed with me when I made mistakes and when the press wrote bullshit. They stayed with me through the ups and downs. “

“I really believe in this brand, I believe in the people who are part of the organization. And I want to be the best possible teammate for them, because I think we can make the brand even better: more accessible and stronger than it is now. . And I believe I can be an integral part of it all. “