As has been the case for many years now, the most eagerly awaited entry to the paddock of the Silverstone paddock is Lewis Hamilton. He arrived late in the morning, with his faithful Roscoe following him a meter away and two bodyguards to avoid the onslaught of onlookers. Priority to children, to whom Lewis never refuses the ritual selfie.

However, something has changed compared to when Mercedes dictated the law, Hamilton (at least on paper) does not start to win the race that he has already won on eight occasions, and above all he arrives at his home appointment without having a signed contract for next season .

The weeks go by, but the long-awaited announcement of the renewal between Hamilton and Mercedes is slow in coming. Obviously it was the first question posed in the usual meeting with the media, and Lewis answered by reassuring his fans.

“It’s not something I’m thinking about, before the end of the season everything will be fine. The most important thing is that I have 100% confidence in this team, otherwise the negotiation is longer than usual because it takes longer to get where we want, there are still some details missing and we will get there. To clarify, it’s not a question of money.”

The one between Mercedes and Hamilton is a marriage that will continue, the only scenario that could make it waver would be Lewis’s decision to step aside, but people close to the seven-time world champion argue that that moment has not yet arrived.

Lewis also commented on Toto Wolff’s radio message during the Austrian Grand Prix, in which the Mercedes team principal invited his driver to drive without complaining about the car. “The best thing about our relationship is the clarity, we are direct with each other. Toto is a real rider and in his own way he was just trying to encourage me, it’s his way of doing it. I listened to my comments trying to understand my state of mind at the time I spoke, and I will try to improve in the future”.

Regarding the Silverstone weekend, Hamilton talked about the new front wing that will bring Mercedes to the track. “It’s obviously not a great package, but hopefully it’s a step in the right direction. We are proceeding with a program in small steps, hoping to close the gap, but the weekend in Austria has not been positive. However, there is a useful aspect of the weekends in which we suffer, and that is learning”.

“I went back to the factory on Monday and everyone was working hard. More updates will come in the next races, and I’m participating in many meetings with team personnel, from the aerodynamics manager to the head of dynamics, above all to understand the choices that will be made on next year’s single-seater”. A way, not so veiled, to send a clear message about his presence at the start of the 2024 world championship.