Lewis Hamilton’s press conferences are always wide-ranging. On the eve of the Austrian Grand Prix, he spoke of the episode that last year saw him in controversy with the Austrian public (“I didn’t come here with bodyguards”) and of the rumors regarding the possibility of the arrival of Bridgestone (“I liked the era when there was war between the tire suppliers. Pirelli has done an amazing job in terms of safety and we have gotten to a point where we have consistent tyre. But Bridgestone is a great brand “).

Then Lewis went into the merits of Red Bull’s dominance, underlining a curious aspect and launching a concrete proposal on how Formula 1 could protect itself from a period in which a team becomes unreachable by the competition.

According to Hamilton, a date should be defined which fixes the moment in which the teams can start working on the car for the following season, since the teams that find themselves in a situation of technical advantage in the first part of the season, give up on car development by focusing on the project for the following season. Something that has always happened, but today made even more strategic due to the budget cap.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG arrives at the Red Bull Ring circuit Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“I was really lucky to experience a moment like the one Max is experiencing now – explained Lewis – but, as it is going, I believe that their superiority will continue to be confirmed in the years to come, and I don’t think it’s good news for Formula 1. I too enjoyed this situation and, from experience, I know that when you have such an advantage you are aware that you no longer need to develop the single-seater, so you go directly to the next project. In the era of the budget cap this means that you can invest the money that your opponents will spend to develop their machines, while you are already thinking about your future project”.

“I believe that if there was a date that fixed the moment in which the project of the new car could start – continued Hamilton – for example August 1st, no one could bring the technical advantage they enjoy in one season into the next. I think it would be a race between all the teams to build a single-seater in the same amount of time for everyone, and perhaps it would help to be closer the following season. I could be wrong, but something has to change, I remember well that when we won the world championships, we could start before everyone else.”

Hamilton then cited a historic case, namely that of the Brawn GP. “In 2008 the team (at the time Honda) abandoned the development of the single-seater to concentrate on the design of the car for the following year. A choice that led to a great result, given that in 2009 that team (which moved from Honda to Ross Brawn) made the championship its own. In my opinion, this shouldn’t be possible, and I think it would be nice in the next twenty years not to have long periods in which a team makes a vacuum behind them, I think everyone wants to see better racing”.

Informed of Hamilton’s proposal, Max Verstappen commented in an elegant but also sarcastic way. “Is this an unfair situation? Well, life is unfair, not just Formula 1. There are so many unfair things, you have to get over it.”