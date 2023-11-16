The last few weekends have been full of ups and downs at Mercedes. From the second place achieved in Austin, then revoked due to a disqualification for excessive wear of the skate, we moved on to a nice podium in Mexico which was followed by disappointment in Brazil.

On a track where in reality the German team thought and hoped it could do well, the Sao Paulo event only highlighted certain technical limitations of the car and the set-up chosen to face the weekend. Despite a very loaded wing at the rear, the drivers encountered numerous difficulties in managing tire wear at the rear, finding themselves with a car totally unbalanced towards the front.

For this reason, during the race the engineers tried to rebalance the single-seater by taking the load off the front end, but this generated annoying understeer which added another level of complexity to an already tough race: “The car obviously has potential, we had two very good races. We just put it in the wrong window and that’s everyone’s fault,” explained Lewis Hamilton.

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

The Interlagos track, with its great variety in terms of corners and just one long straight, is a stark contrast to the track the teams will compete with this weekend. In fact, except for a few slow or medium-distance corners, the track of over 6 km is mainly made up of long straights, so much so that it pushes the teams to focus on low-load set-ups.

For the moment, the characteristics of the asphalt are not fully known, which will only be discovered with specific inspections by the engineers and with the passage of the cars, in order to understand if and how much the cars will touch. In the United States it was precisely this element that led to Hamilton’s disqualification, even if the fact of having only one free practice session available before parc fermé had undoubtedly complicated the development work.

Speaking at Wednesday evening’s press conference in Las Vegas, Hamilton hopes that the less technical complexity of the Las Vegas track will help Mercedes in its search for the W14’s set-up. However, on the other hand, the fear is that the straights could expose problems in terms of the car’s aerodynamic drag, as seen in Monza.

“Definitely more than the last race,” replied the seven-time world champion when asked if he felt confident ahead of the penultimate round of the 2023 season.

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG George Russell, Mercedes-AMG

“I still think it will be a challenge and that making the tires work this weekend will be difficult. Often we are not necessarily the fastest on the straights, so this will be a challenge: seeing if we can not lose too much on the sprints, but keeping up with everyone in the corners. But it’s not the most technical circuit, so hopefully this makes things a little easier [sul setup]”.

Taking a step back, Hamilton described the Brazil weekend as “one of the worst” he had ever experienced in his 10-year tenure at Mercedes. The set-up difficulties had a significant impact on the progress of the weekend and this, combined with the good fourth place obtained by Sergio Perez, further reduced the chances of catching the Mexican in second place in the drivers’ standings.

However, for Hamilton second place does not represent a great achievement to pay particular attention to, given that the focus is more on the overall progress of the season: “Yes, 30 points in two races, yes, he [Perez] he should have two disasters and I should be second, basically. But for me, honestly, it doesn’t make any difference if I’m second or third. I think we still had an extraordinary year, given the car we had.”

“We never thought we’d be fighting for second place in the Constructors’ Championship and knocking on the door of probably the most dominant car of our era. So yes. I’m grateful to be where we are and to have had a decent half-season. Much better than ‘last year,” said the Englishman.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

From a W14 still born on the zero pod philosophy we have moved on to a car partially revolutionized in some of its concepts, but without completely changing its nature, because certain limits are still evident. “When I drove the car for the first time in February I immediately understood that it was not a car that would lead us to win the title. It seemed identical to the one from the previous year and this worried me. Credit goes to us, as a team, coming together and focusing on maximizing what we have.”

“For me, I think I’ve been very, very consistent overall, apart from probably one race this year; overall it’s been another good, consistent year for me. But there’s also a lot of areas where I can continue to improve. But when we got on the podium in Austin and Mexico, it’s thanks to the fantastic people I work with, who haven’t given up throughout the year and continue to push. We’ve improved the car, ultimately not as much as we would have liked, but I think that this is really the case. I feel that more than ever we have a north star, we know where we are going and we know where we have to arrive. Now it is necessary for everyone to row at the same pace”, added Hamilton, they look to the future and to the W15 which will compete in the next championship.