Lewis Hamilton lands in the NFL. The seven-time world champion of Formula 1 has bought some shares of the Denver Broncos team, held by the Walton-Penner family, thus becoming co-owner of the formation that plays in the US league.

The announcement was made public this afternoon through a press release on social media and shared by the Mercedes driver himself.

Although the figures for the purchase of the shares have remained top secret, the Walton-Penner family wanted to welcome a prominent personality in the world of sport who has elected the United States as their second home.

“We are delighted to welcome Sir Lewis Hamilton to our ownership group,” said Rob Walton. “He is a champion who knows what it takes to lead a winning team and a fierce advocate for global equality, even in his sport.”

“With over 100 wins, Lewis is regarded as the most successful F1 driver of all time. His stamina and standard of excellence will be an asset to both the ownership and organization of the Broncos.”

In recent months, Hamilton’s name had already been linked to the Chelsea team, with the Mercedes driver who had expressed his interest in joining the Broughton consortium intending to take over the club from Roman Abramovich, but in the end the team was sold to a consortium led by Todd Boehly.

Hamilton, as usual, used his social media profiles to comment on this investment and decided to dress his dog Roscoe with the Denver team shirt and scarf.

“I am thrilled to be joining an incredible group of owners and to become part of the history of the Broncos” I am honored to work with a world-class team and to be an example of the value of more diverse leadership in all sports ” .