Lewis Hamilton, seven-time Formula 1 world champion, shared a story on Instagram in which he confessed to having suffered from emotional problems in the last period. “It is already a very hard year given everything that is happening around us – wrote Hamilton in his post – and in some days it is difficult to stay positive. I have struggled for a long time mentally and emotionally for a long time. Moving forward is a constant effort. , but we have to keep fighting, because there is so much to do and to achieve. I am writing to tell you that it is okay to feel the way it feels, and know that you are not alone and that we will make it, “adds the champion. British in his long post.