The F1 world champion on Instagram confesses: “A tough year for what is happening around us, but I keep fighting”. For Hamilton the worst start since 2009
Lewis Hamilton, seven-time Formula 1 world champion, shared a story on Instagram in which he confessed to having suffered from emotional problems in the last period. “It is already a very hard year given everything that is happening around us – wrote Hamilton in his post – and in some days it is difficult to stay positive. I have struggled for a long time mentally and emotionally for a long time. Moving forward is a constant effort. , but we have to keep fighting, because there is so much to do and to achieve. I am writing to tell you that it is okay to feel the way it feels, and know that you are not alone and that we will make it, “adds the champion. British in his long post.
“A friend reminded me today that you can be so powerful that you can do whatever you put in your head. We can all do it – he concluded – let’s remember to live with gratitude another day to rise again. I send you love and light. “. For Hamilton it was the worst start of the World Championship since 200: victim of porpoising, Mercedes is the third force in the championship, far from Ferrari and Red Bull. The Englishman has so far collected a third and a tenth place in the race, respectively in Bahrain and Arabia.
