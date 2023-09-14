In the midst of the back and forth between Toto Wolff and the leading members of Red Bull Racing, the mediator you don’t expect arrives. Lewis Hamilton, on the eve of the Singapore Grand Prix, was the man who tried to settle the verbal differences that arose between the two teams who have won everything from 2014 to today.

The 7-time world champion took on the role of the needle of the balance, but placed himself exactly in the middle, so as to balance the situation and shift attention to what will happen on the track starting tomorrow.

Condescending and sweet words towards Milton Keynes’ rivals, which however have the aftertaste of convenience, so as to reinforce his sporting figure by means of the foam shot from the ideal fire extinguisher with which he put out the virtual flames, but with high real temperatures.

“I don’t like looking at that kind of thing,” Hamilton responded when asked by Motorsport.com about whether Verstappen might have a setback.

“They asked me a question first: ‘Would you rather take Max away from Red Bull or Newey?’ Or something like that. And I said: ‘Neither’. I just think we need to get better and do a better job. They they have done an outstanding job and you can’t blame them for the incredible work they are doing and have done collectively.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

“I just want all of us to improve. But there are a lot of opportunities in the next 8 games. So let’s just be ready and be there if opportunities come our way. We have to stay confident.”

Regarding this weekend, Hamilton did not want to say too much. The hope is to do better and be more competitive than last year, when the W13s suffered as they did for most of the year.

“I don’t know, last year we were relatively competitive, but we didn’t have an exceptional race. But given the car we had last year, I hope that the W14 has progressed enough to allow us to be closer to the top places, maybe fight for the podium. We’ll only find out tomorrow, but this is something that applies to everyone and it’s the reality.”

“With the changes made to the track the lap will be easier, that’s for sure. There will be fewer corners and Red Bull could be even further ahead! It’s a short straight, so I don’t think anyone will have a real advantage. And then, in Overall, our car is not favored on any type of track.”

“Marina Bay is a particular track, which in the past has been a place where we have done well. But compared to last year, as I said, with this type of car we tend to be a little bit faster than we thought. So I hope this weekend can go well.”