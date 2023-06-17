F1 Montreal, Hamilton commands on Friday

A brace Mercedes which opens the F1 race weekend in Montreal. No, no time machine – it’s 2023 and Lewis Hamilton he found his smile and the pleasure of leading a session with the knowledge that he could do well throughout the weekend.

The seven-times world champion, who beat his teammate George Russell by 0.027 in Canada, confirmed that the W14 2.0 performs much better than last year’s car and that of the start of the season. Thanks to the updates introduced in Monte-Carlo and which are finally giving Sir Lewis confidence in driving. And if today it should rain all day, an old lion sailed like the Briton he can have his say in qualifying. Especially if Max Verstappen and Red Bull don’t find the square. And then we talk about Montreal, a circuit that Hamilton loves and knows like his living room.

Hamilton’s words

“It was a strange day, given the problems in FP1. I was very sorry for all the fans in the grandstand, we’ve had a huge crowd here since yesterday and the city was filled with people. I’m still happy that we were able to get out on track in the end and it was good to have a 90 minute session. It’s been a long time since we’ve done one like this“, commented the seven-time world champion.

“I love driving on this track, it’s amazing! However, it’s been a long time since I’ve seen such a bumpy circuit. I think everyone struggles with bumps. Overall, the car was not bad, but we definitely have work to do. We just need to improve the set-up control and cornering balance, then I think we’ll be fine. Overall the car is vastly better than last yearthe rear not particularly but as a whole the car is much faster. It’s a step forward even compared to the start of the season and I think I feel the improvements we have seen in Monaco and Barcelona. Can it rain in qualifying? Well, I love the rainI will try to enjoy myself“.