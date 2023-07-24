If Toto Wolff described the result of the Hungarian Grand Prix as a liar, believing that Mercedes’ level of form was only inferior to that of an elusive Red Bull, according to Lewis Hamilton the Hungarian appointment represented a confrontation with reality.

After the pole conquered on Saturday, where the characteristics of the track, the difficulties of balancing Red Bull on the flying lap and Hamilton’s ability to manage the tires during the entire lap made the difference, the merits of a RB19 aimed towards the race came out in the race, while the W14 also slipped behind the McLaren, thanks to a far from exciting start.

In fact, after losing the position to Verstappen in turn 1, the Englishman also ended up behind the two Woking team riders, remaining behind them for the entire stint. Even when Mercedes attempted an undercut on Norris, McLaren immediately responded promptly, calling the Englishman into the pits to cover the position and stay ahead.

Even when he tried to create an offset in terms of strategy by lengthening the central stint, Hamilton was unable to do much against Norris, selling moreover also overtaken by a comeback Sergio Perez. The seven-times world champion only managed to get the better of Oscar Piastri, but it’s also true that the Australian had to fight against damage to the floor that changed the balance and increased degradation.

Although the result fell short of what many of his fans would have liked, as the Englishman started from pole, Hamilton said he was not at all discouraged, as the engineers had already given him a picture of the values ​​on the field during the race, dashing any hopes of battling with Max from the outset.

“I think it’s obvious we’re not the fastest. We don’t have the fastest car, but I’m really proud of myself and the work we did to get pole position, stay ahead of Verstappen and the other two cars that were faster than us.”

“Today [in gara] it’s just reality. The reality is that we are not fast enough. In a strategic meeting this morning they had already told me that I would be at least five tenths slower than Red Bull. So the fight wasn’t with Max, but I was hoping to be able to fight with the McLarens. But then the McLaren was too fast even for us.”

A different view from that of Team Principal, Toto Wolff, who said that Mercedes had the potential to rise as at least second force, but made a mistake in being too cautious in managing the tires in the first part of the race: “We had the second fastest car today, but the result doesn’t show it and this is disappointing overall”.

“I think we were too cautious in completing the laps. After the stops, we lost a lot of time and that paid off towards the end of the stint, because we were much faster than everyone else. But it’s always a balance and I think we did something wrong with the extra laps we stayed out.”