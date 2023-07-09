Lewis Hamilton gave his Sunday title by opening up on the radio immediately after finishing the British Grand Prix in third place: “McLaren is a rocket, it has crazy speed,” said the Mercedes driver.

The reference was clearly to the battle that had just taken place with Lando Norris for the second step of the podium at Silverstone, in which the Woking team’s standard-bearer came out on top, with an MCL60 that seems to have made a truly sensational leap since the introduction of the latest updates in Austria.

Even once he arrived at parc ferme, in fact, Lewis turned his first thoughts to the great performance that the McLarens were able to show off this weekend.

“I want to congratulate Lando and McLaren, which was my family, the team where I started out. So to see them come back up there so strong: I mean their car was super fast in the high speed corners. I was just ‘wow’. I couldn’t keep up, but we had a good battle on the restart.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“We had some good performance in the slow speed sections, but yes we had a good battle with Lando, we just didn’t have the necessary ‘grit’ on the straights, so he went away at one point.”

In any case, it was a positive Sunday for Hamilton, because on his home track he managed to climb from seventh place on the grid to finishing third, also favored by the entry of a Safety Car at the right moment which allowed him to gain several positions .

“The start wasn’t the best. But the long run on the medium tires was really great. So I think this is a good result for us as a team, knowing we’re not that far away. We just have to keep pushing. And we can catch up with the guys in front”.

“I’m really happy because starting seventh and finishing third means having done a really exceptional job. So a big thank you also to my team. Great pit stops and a great job all weekend,” he concluded.

