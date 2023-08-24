The goal is second place, in the drivers’ standings and in the constructors’ standings. Lewis Hamilton has made no secret of his and Mercedes’ targets in the ten races left to the end of the season: to be first over the others.

With regard to Verstappen and Red Bull, Hamilton is convinced that the scenario that all the opponents of the protagonists of the season fear can take shape, i.e. that they can win all the remaining races. “We can only hope for an error – Lewis reiterated – but so far they have not done anything wrong”.

No word on the ‘Massa case’, which indirectly brings him into play, as well as on his contract extension. But Hamilton, indirectly, already seems to be saying a lot, already talking about future goals and the hope of being able to close the gap on Red Bull in 2024.

Were you able to unplug during the summer break?

“After the Spa weekend I didn’t think about Formula 1 just once, pulling the plug is something I do very well”.

Toto said there won’t be any major updates, and that the work will be directed towards learning the car. Can you explain what things you still need to learn about the current car?

“We learn more and more about the characteristics, the air flows, how the car behaves in cross winds, how it works in corners at high, medium and low speeds, how to work with the tyres, adjusting the various aerodynamic load. So you learn constantly, the data is punctually obtained and analyzed. And I’m learning more every time we get in the car, we’re getting better at managing the tires, we’re learning more about using the power unit and how we can use the fuel.”

Leclerc said that the margin that Red Bull boasts today will be difficult to recover before 2026. Do you think they can be beat before the next regulation change?

“We don’t have a rule change coming any time soon, so hopefully that won’t be the case, but undoubtedly they are way ahead and have probably started developing next year’s car a month before everyone else, considering the advantage they have. in the world rankings. It is very possible that Charles is right, but we are working on trying to close that gap, we will see him next year and I hope that somehow we can do it ”.

You won the F.3 Masters in 2005 on this track. Do you remember that moment? Is it a track that has kept its DNA?

“I don’t remember the Masters well, but I remember winning the championship here in Zandvoort, and taking my teammate home by putting him to bed! But I remember well when I first came here and the driving with the Formula 3, it was fantastic, with the manual gearbox it was just a fantastic track to drive and that’s why I was excited to be back here with the Formula 1, especially with the new banked curve. It’s even more beautiful if you drive it in a Formula 1, but I wish we had a manual gearbox!”.

What do you think of the legal action that could make Felipe Massa leave?

“I have a bad memory, I don’t remember much and I’m certainly not focused on what happened fifteen years ago. My goal today is to help the team get back to competing for matches and championships.”

Updates on your contract?

“No”.

The weather promises to be very changeable. Could you offer us an opportunity?

“If the rain comes it can make everything more lively. At Spa, a circuit that is not the best for us, we did quite well in wet track conditions, so I hope it can be repeated this weekend. For the rest, the guys think it’s not very different from Budapest, and we didn’t do badly there.”

Max this weekend could equal Vettel’s record of nine consecutive victories. Do you think he can win all the races in the second half of the season? What effect does this dominance have on the public following Formula 1?

“There is a high probability that he will win every race, but hopefully we can challenge them sooner or later, whether it’s this weekend or who knows where. And if mistakes are made, or if unexpected events arrive, to be there ready to seize the opportunity. But they haven’t made any mistakes so far, so yes, they could win them all.”

Do you still think Mercedes’ second place in the championship is an important milestone?

“I think that would be a huge achievement. I’m really proud of the team, the progress and the steps forward we’ve been able to make, we started the season with a car that behaved almost identically to last year’s, but a great job has been done with the developments, and there are some small upgrades that we are preparing for the next two races.”

“We also added some small details this weekend, every downforce point, every little detail makes a difference. So I’m very grateful to everyone at the factory for keeping pushing, even in the tough times, and for being Stay focused knowing that sooner or later we’ll get where we want to be.”

“For us to be second in the Constructors’ championship, considering how we’ve started the season, I think it’s quite surprising, and that depends on the great work done. My aim is to try and make sure the team keeps second place and try to hunt down second place in the drivers’ championship, that’s it.”