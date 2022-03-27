The Jeddah weekend will definitely not remain in Lewis Hamilton’s book of memories. The seven-time world champion had a nightmare weekend in Saudi Arabia struggling with a Mercedes W13 still far from perfect.

For Hamilton the road started uphill since Saturday, when in qualifying he was sensationally unable to pass Q1 thanks to a set-up choice that proved to be wrong.

The internal confrontation with teammate George Russell was merciless. The newcomer immediately found harmony with the car and managed to extract the maximum potential from the W13 by obtaining the sixth time, while Lewis was unable to do better than the 16th time.

In the race Hamilton started with the hard Pirellis and kept the harder compound for 41 laps. A late pit call, when Daniel Ricciardo’s McLaren fell silent at the pit lane entrance, prevented Lewis from taking advantage of a lucky moment to change tires and in the end tenth place was the best possible result.

“I gave everything in the race, I pushed to the maximum but we are too slow. Let’s say we’re not particularly fast, ”said a Hamilton who was understandably down in tone.

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The seven-time world champion then wanted to take all responsibility for a disastrous qualification resulting from a set-up choice that made the W13 undriveable.

“Yesterday’s qualifying made everything more difficult. I take responsibility, but in the end we got a point. Now let’s think about the next match, hoping that at Melbourne we won’t have such a bad weekend ”.

Lewis then underlined how at the moment Mercedes is able to express itself better on the race pace rather than on the flying lap, but he highlighted how the main deficiency of the Star car is that of top speeds.

“I think the W13 is more competitive in the race. In qualifying we suffer a lot, especially on the straight. Even in the race, however, it is difficult to keep pace with the Ferrari engines on the straight ”.

Despite a complicated start to the season, Hamilton does not want to give up even though he is aware that a lot of patience and a lot of work will be needed to see Mercedes again at the top.

“For me it will be a long way and it will take some time to reach the top, but never say never. We will work as much as possible and see what happens ”.