Mercedes’ fear of ending the season with zero wins was decisively swept away in Brazil. On the San Paolo track the Silver Arrows returned to shine and obtained a double weight.

George Russell put the icing on the cake on his first season with the Stella team by taking his first career victory in Formula 1, while Lewis Hamilton had to be content with seeing the young teammate celebrate the success by passing under the checkered flag. in second position.

Those who expected to see a disappointed Lewis at the end of the race will have been surprised. Although this year the seven-time world champion has never reached the top step of the podium, Hamilton celebrated with smiles and hugs Russell entered the club of the winners of a GP.

“I have to congratulate George, he had a fantastic weekend both in qualifying and in the Sprint and today. He deserves this victory amply ”said Lewis at the end of a race full of twists.

One of the moments that thrilled the public at home occurred on the seventh lap, immediately after the end of the neutralization with the safety car.

When the green flag returned, Hamilton was unable to keep in Russell’s wake and was undermined by Max Verstappen.

The images of last season immediately came to mind when the two did not spare each other in wheel-to-wheel duels and even today the rivalry between the Mercedes driver and the Red Bull driver has reached its peak.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, collides with Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max, after taking the wake of the car number 44, tried to overtake on the outside of the first corner. Lewis widened the trajectory forcing the Dutchman to go to the curb, but Verstappen did not lift his foot and still tried to slip the Englishman ending up hitting Hamilton’s Mercedes with the front left.

Verstappen got the worst of it, forced to return to the pits to change the damaged wing and then penalized by the race direction with a 5 ” penalty, while Hamilton went on the asphalt escape route losing contact with Russell.

“What can I say…. It’s Max! I’m happy to be able to recover after the accident, but I lost the race because of that contact ”.

Despite the disappointment for the first win of the season that continues to escape, Lewis showed his best face reiterating all the satisfaction for a brace that at the beginning of the year seemed an impossible goal to achieve.

“I am proud of the team. It is an incredible achievement. We worked hard to get to a win and we got a double ”.