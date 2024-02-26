News that the seven-time world champion would join Ferrari in 2025 emerged on the morning of February 1, a day after Hamilton briefed team principal Toto Wolff over breakfast.

Because the news leaked early, Mercedes and Ferrari didn't formally confirm the matter until they coordinated their announcements late in the evening. And Hamilton revealed that he only told his parents the same day.

Speaking as part of the BBC's new podcast series 'F1: Back at Base', narrated by Joseph Fiennes, the Brit revealed: 'I haven't spoken to anyone. I didn't tell my parents until the day of the announcement. So, no one knew.”

“I really wanted to do it for myself. Ultimately, I had to find out what would be best for me.”

Hamilton's decision to end what will be a 12-year spell at Mercedes was made possible by the contract extension he signed last summer. What seemed like a simple two-year deal was actually a one-year contract with an option for another 12 months.

This was a lever pushed by Mercedes, with Wolff saying at the time of news of the exit: “We are big, we knew that signing a short-term contract could be beneficial for both parties. We couldn't commit to a longer period and he chose to leave.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 Photo by: Erik Junius

Hamilton, now 39, highlighted this element of uncertainty on the “F1: Back at Base” podcast, saying he doesn't know what the future holds or how much longer he will continue racing.

He said: “It all happened very quickly and I basically knew Fred [Vasseur, boss della Ferrari F1] long since”.

“And for me, I was excited for the new year, but not knowing what the future held for me and not knowing how long I was going to run, but knowing that I felt super motivated and excited to keep running.”

“So, the opportunity came up and I said to myself, 'Okay, I have to think about it for a moment.' “I didn't have much time to think, I had to follow my instincts and I decided to take the opportunity.”