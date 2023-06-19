Before arriving in Canada, Mercedes realistically knew that Montreal could have been a difficult appointment for the W14, which has not made slow corners its strong point in this start to the championship.

However, after the first free practice sessions and a qualifying that saw the two Star riders finish in third and fourth place, the team’s hopes have risen, with the clear objective of being able to repeat the double Spanish podium, as confirmed by the same George Russell. A target also favored by the problems suffered by Ferrari in qualifying, which in fact made it extremely difficult to be able to fight for the second or third step of the podium.

However, Russell paid for a mistake after aggressively climbing the curb at turn eight, which brought him into the wall thus damaging his car significantly, enough to have to pit and give the mechanics time to make some rapids repairs to the rear right. During the race, the Englishman then suffered a brake wear problem, which prompted the Brackley team to withdraw the car for safety reasons.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

On the other side of the garage, the race saw an undoubtedly positive outcome thanks to the second consecutive podium finish, the third this season after the one obtained in Australia. The perfect start from the third box didn’t hold up for long, so much so that in the second stint Fernando Alonso overtook him, who thus regained that position lost when the traffic lights went out.

From then on the Englishman was unable to maintain constant pressure on the Spaniard, only managing to get essentially as close as the Aston Martin driver had to manage fuel. With the alarm over, the two-time world champion was able to return to more competitive rhythms, definitively outdistancing his Mercedes colleague.

Although the fuel question clearly had its influence, overall Hamilton did not fail to underline the team’s progress, even on a track which on paper should not get the best out of the W14, which has always been lacking in rear management and slow curves.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“It’s good to be there, constantly fighting for the podium, it’s fantastic for us. I think for others it was a difficult weekend, the Ferraris were fast, if they had qualified where they should have been quicker than us. But that wasn’t the case, we did a good job and I’m happy with that,” explained the Stevenage driver.

“Unfortunately today we didn’t have the right pace. We knew this weekend wouldn’t be our best circuit, because we struggle especially in the low-speed corners. That’s exactly where I lost to Fernando and Max, in terms of traction on exit from turn 2 and practically in every corner”.

“But we still have a lot of work to do to increase the load on the rear of the car and improve in terms of efficiency. But, as I said, we are working and I think that sooner or later we will succeed. Max was a bit out of shape. But I think that today our pace was a little bit closer. So, we’re heading in the right direction.”

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, 2nd position, Adrian Newey, Chief Technology Officer, Red Bull Racing, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, 3rd position, on podium Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Putting the race aside, Hamilton said it was an honor to share the podium with fellow world champions Alonso and Verstappen, although he remarked that the updated Aston Martin appears to have taken a step forward, while also factoring in the better fit. the characteristics of the route.

“Honestly, it’s been a great weekend for us. I think we’re slowly catching up. I think Aston took a small step forward this weekend when they added updates. But we’re working on bringing other improvements forward,” added Lewis , who in fact explained that he gave up defending himself from the Spaniard when overtaking to concentrate on tire management.