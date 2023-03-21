The seven-times world champion has had a difficult start to the season, with Mercedes not making the step forward they had hoped to challenge Red Bull this year.

However, his situation has been further hampered by the fact that he doesn’t appear to have adapted to the new W14 like teammate George Russell.

Although he believes his situation could be improved if the car were to have more downforce, especially to make the rear more stable, Hamilton says there is something else inherent in the design that does not satisfy him.

Speaking after finishing fifth in the Saudi Grand Prix, just behind Russell, Hamilton said his situation was like nothing he had ever experienced before.

“We’re way behind in terms of downforce,” Hamilton explained. “So we have to increase it, particularly at the rear.”

“The more we increase the downforce at the rear, the more stable the rear end will become, allowing me to attack more safely.”

“But in general, with this car, even if we’re going to change it, there’s one specific element that I’ve never had before. It’s something I’ve never had in previous years’ cars. It’s something that puts me at ease. discomfort. I just have to work hard to get it changed.”

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff admitted the team was aware of Hamilton’s problem, but said there was no quick fix at the moment.

“We have a fundamental problem that doesn’t satisfy him, related to the way the rear of the car feels,” explained Wolff after being asked by Motorsport.com about the matter.

“It’s not something that can be fixed quickly. The drivers are the most important sensors in the car and if they tell us that’s what they feel, we have to take that into account.”

Although Hamilton didn’t go into the details of what the problem is, it seems to be something that manifests itself above all when he has to take the car to the limit, therefore in qualifying.

“When you go above 95%, the car becomes very unstable,” he said. “But when you’re in a race stint, it’s much more controllable and predictable. Even in the race, I still don’t have confidence, but I’m doing my best.”

Although the start to the season hasn’t been ideal for Hamilton, the team take comfort in beating Ferrari last weekend in Saudi Arabia.

Hamilton admitted he was surprised by this twist, although he suspects the very smooth asphalt of the Jeddah track may have contributed to it.

“It’s certainly strange to see Ferrari behind us, and it’s good for us,” he said. “The asphalt is different here and we can’t understand why our car behaves in a certain way and in another on different tracks.”

“But there are many positives to take from this weekend. The first three races will be characterized by ups and downs. We hope to be able to make some updates as soon as possible to try and close the gap to Aston.”