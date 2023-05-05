Angela Cullen, who was a key member of Hamilton’s support team as a physio and assistant, left her role at the start of the season.

His role is now split between two new physios, although much of Hamilton’s support network remains the same behind the scenes.

Hamilton and Cullen are still in contact to plan “the next fun adventure” and the seven-time world champion added that he hopes they can climb Mount Everest together in the future.

“I have a slightly different setup, Angela’s role is shared between two people,” she explained. “The rest of my team is the same. Angela and I just spoke the other day, we’re always in touch.”

“We will always be present in each other’s lives, always looking forward to the next fun adventure, whether it’s skydiving, whether it’s climbing Everest together, probably – who knows. And we continue to support each other on our journeys” .

“The organization I have right now is fantastic. One of the guys, Steve-O, has been with me since my first race at McLaren, and came here as gearbox technician when I changed teams. He then moved on to several roles and it’s helping me right now.”

“Otherwise, I’m working with a person who takes care of my training, Kylie, who is here. And then there’s Santi too, there’s Penni. I have a great support structure.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG, on the grid with Angela Cullen, Physiotherapist, Mercedes AMG Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

When asked about his longevity in F1, Hamilton explained that while much of his ability to continue performing is down to training and diet, he believes the willingness to continue to make sacrifices has also helped. big help.

He added that, compared to the first years of the championship, he feels much more able to prioritize recovery between races, especially thanks to the support of the staff who follow him.

“My recovery is better because I’m more focused on this than in the past,” he said.

“When I was 22, I wasn’t focused on recovery. I didn’t even know what recovery was. I’d go home, probably for pizza, not knowing what to do the next day.”

“Recovery-wise, I didn’t have any specialist around me to help me manage it.”

“I had a physical therapist, but we didn’t do much. We did some training together, some swimming together, but otherwise I didn’t have all the details on how to eat, how to replace lost fluids, stretching, all these things”.

“I didn’t do that at the time. But I don’t know if the riders back then were that fit, so they probably lost more than us because we trained a lot more than they did.”