Lewis Hamilton (like Fernando Alonso) is never particularly brilliant in Thursday press conferences. Today in Barcelona he reached new heights, with very short answers, a tone of voice so low that it was difficult to understand and a body language that sent a clear message: I wouldn’t want to be here.

The weekend that starts tomorrow will be very important for Mercedes, fresh from the best weekend of the last two years and looking for confirmation on the most indicative track of the entire calendar. “There are no certainties in this sport,” Hamilton immediately replied when asked if he expects to find the competitiveness of Montreal on the Catalunya circuit.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Then Lewis returned to the comments he made at the end of the Canadian race (in which he said he was less than satisfied with his performance over the weekend) and the motivation to start pushing again starting tomorrow. “We will see. It will be an interesting weekend, every time you stumble you have to get up and get back on the horse, in the end it’s a matter of continuing to believe that every day you can improve, that every day there is an opportunity and it’s encouraging to see that we are making progress.” .

Only when he was teased about the suspicions that there could be a game by the team (which would favor Russell) did Hamilton become a little animated. “If we look at all the years spent together I believe that we have always been a strong team, we have always worked together, and we have worked a lot. Then there are moments in which emotion can prevail, for my part I commented negatively on the performance I gave in the race in Montreal, George only does his best every single weekend and is improving together with the team, so there is no ‘It’s nothing to criticize.”

“Of course there can always be aspects that can be improved, and this happens through conversation, through communication, and it is something we have constantly worked on. We are all in the same boat.”

“The objective is to win – concluded Lewis, speaking about how he would like to say goodbye to Mercedes – but this depends on many things. For my part, I believe that it is important to do our best in the conditions we are in, and do it well, behaving well and working together as a team.”